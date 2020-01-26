BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany lost to Bogalusa, 70-56
Albany lost to Jewel Sumner, 76-63
Doyle def. Springfield, 64-40
Doyle def. French Settlement, 79-56
French Settlement def. Pine, 82-53
French Settlement def. Pope John Paul, 75-38
Holden lost to Mt. Hermon, 70-48
Holden lost to Runnels, 81-65
Holden lost to Woodlawn, 85-65
Live Oak def. St. John, 54-31
Live Oak lost to Catholic High, 75-54
Maurepas lost to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 76-12
Springfield lost to Family Christian, 73-69
Springfield lost to Northlake Christian, 62-47
Walker def. Denham Springs, 77-53
Walker def. Sophie B. Wright, 79-58
Girls
Albany def. Bogalusa, 67-25
Albany def. Jewel Sumner, 68-44
Denham Springs def. East Iberville, 50-49
Doyle def. Springfield, 63-21
Doyle def. French Settlement, 53-39
Holden def. Mt. Hermon, 62-29
Holden lost to Iota, 58-51
Live Oak def. Central Private, 65-39
Live Oak def. St. John, 60-44
Maurepas lost to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 43-28
Springfield def. Family Christian, 50-27
Springfield lost to Northlake Christian, 57-32
Walker def. Donaldsonville, 58-34
Walker def. Westgate, 71-36
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs def. Central, 9-1
Denham Springs lost to Catholic High, 6-1
Live Oak def. Plaquemine, 8-0
Live Oak lost to Tara, 2-1
Walker lost to Hahnville, 4-2
Walker lost to Baton Rouge, 1-0
Girls
Denham Springs def. East Ascension, 1-0
Live Oak def. Denham Springs, 3-2
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown, 5-1
Walker lost to Dutchtown, 8-0
Wrestling
Live Oak def. Dutchtown, 52-30
The week ahead (Jan. 27-Feb. 1)
BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Denham Springs at Live Oak (B), Fontainebleau at Live Oak (G), Carencro at Walker (B&G), Springfield at St. Thomas Aquinas (B&G), Mt. Hermon at Maurepas (B&G), Holden at Christ Episcopal (B), East Feliciana at Albany (B), Doyle at Pope John Paul (B&G)
Wednesday, Jan. 29
French Settlement at St. John (B), Denham Springs at Amite (G)
Thursday, Jan. 30
Springfield at Ascension Catholic (B&G)
Friday, Jan. 31
Walker at Denham Springs (G), Live Oak at Walker (B), Scotlandville at Live Oak (G), Denham Springs at University (B), Loranger at Albany (B&G), Pope John Paul at Springfield (B&G), St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement (B&G), Holden at Maurepas (B&G), Doyle at Northlake Christian (B&G)
SOCCER
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Walker (G) vs. Runnels at Burbank Complex
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Denham Springs (B) at East Ascension (Spartan Stadium)
Thursday, Jan. 30
Live Oak at Walker (B), Walker (G) vs. Dunham at Chapel in The Oaks
Friday, Jan. 31
Zachary at Denham Springs (B), Live Oak at Hannan (G), Denham Springs at Baton Rouge (G)
WRESTLING
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Central at Live Oak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.