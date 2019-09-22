Albany at Springfield FB Reece Wolfe, Nilan Pinestraw
Albany High defensive back Reece Wolfe (right) chases down Springfield High wide receiver Nilan Pinestraw (1) while Michael McCahill (17) closes in during the Hornets' 56-34 victory on Sept. 20.

The Week in Review

FOOTBALL

Albany 56, Springfield 34

Live Oak 29, West Feliciana 0

Denham Springs 17, St. Amant 13

Fontainebleau 54, Walker 34

VOLLEYBALL

Denham Springs def. Live Oak 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

Denham Springs def. Walker 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Live Oak at Denham Springs VB Sophie Faircloth
Denham Springs High's Sophie Faircloth (13) records a kill in her team's 3-0 sweep over Live Oak last week.

Denham Springs lost to Dunham 25-15, 25-16, 25-15s

Live Oak lost to Denham Springs 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

Live Oak def. Episcopal 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 10-25, 16-14

Live Oak lost to Lee Magnet 25-12, 25-15, 25-23

Springfield lost to Salmen 26-24, 25-14, 25-14

Springfield lost to Loranger 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20

Walker def. Northeast 25-12, 25-22, 25-21

Walker lost to Denham Springs 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Walker lost to Parkview Baptist 25-10, 25-10, 25-11

Walker lost to Iowa 25-10, 25-10

CROSS COUNTRY

Live Oak girls were second and boys fourth in the Ocean Springs (Miss.) Cross Country Invitational.

The week ahead (September 23-28)

FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 27

Assumption at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Live Oak at Kentwood, 7 p.m.

Walker vs. Landry-Walker (Berhman Stadium, New Orleans), 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Albany at DeQuincy, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Denham Springs at Springfield (5:30 p.m.), Loranger at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), Walker at Episcopal (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Loranger at Walker (6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 26

Springfield at Live Oak (5:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Central (6:00 p.m.), Walker at Dutchtown (6:00 p.m.)

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28

Springfield at Woodlawn Tournament

Cross Country

Saturday, Sept. 28

Denham Springs, Walker at Christian Brothers (Money Hill Plantation, Abita Springs)

