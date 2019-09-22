The Week in Review
FOOTBALL
Albany 56, Springfield 34
Live Oak 29, West Feliciana 0
Denham Springs 17, St. Amant 13
Fontainebleau 54, Walker 34
VOLLEYBALL
Denham Springs def. Live Oak 25-15, 26-24, 27-25
Denham Springs def. Walker 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Denham Springs lost to Dunham 25-15, 25-16, 25-15s
Live Oak lost to Denham Springs 25-15, 26-24, 27-25
Live Oak def. Episcopal 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 10-25, 16-14
Live Oak lost to Lee Magnet 25-12, 25-15, 25-23
Springfield lost to Salmen 26-24, 25-14, 25-14
Springfield lost to Loranger 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20
Walker def. Northeast 25-12, 25-22, 25-21
Walker lost to Denham Springs 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Walker lost to Parkview Baptist 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Walker lost to Iowa 25-10, 25-10
CROSS COUNTRY
Live Oak girls were second and boys fourth in the Ocean Springs (Miss.) Cross Country Invitational.
The week ahead (September 23-28)
FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 27
Assumption at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at Kentwood, 7 p.m.
Walker vs. Landry-Walker (Berhman Stadium, New Orleans), 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Albany at DeQuincy, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Denham Springs at Springfield (5:30 p.m.), Loranger at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), Walker at Episcopal (6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Loranger at Walker (6:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 26
Springfield at Live Oak (5:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Central (6:00 p.m.), Walker at Dutchtown (6:00 p.m.)
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28
Springfield at Woodlawn Tournament
Cross Country
Saturday, Sept. 28
Denham Springs, Walker at Christian Brothers (Money Hill Plantation, Abita Springs)
