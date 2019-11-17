FOOTBALL
Walker 63, Thibodaux 21
Zachary 39, Live Oak 7
Caldwell Parish 23, Albany 6
BASKETBALL
Boys
Holden 63, Glenmora 59
Elizabeth 72, Holden 53
Girls
Maurepas 55, Family Christian 35
The week ahead (Nov. 18-23)
FOOTBALL
Friday, Nov. 22
Walker at Acadiana, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Monday, Nov. 18
Walker at St. Helena (G), St. Amant at Albany (G), Pine at Springfield (B&G), Independence at French Settlement (G), Christ Episcopal at Albany (B), Doyle at Amite (B&G)
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Live Oak at St. Joseph’s Academy (G), Albany at Maurepas (B&G), French Settlement at St. Helena (G), French Settlement at Mandeville (B), University at Holden (G), Catholic-PC at Holden (B), Jewel Sumner at Denham Springs (G)
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lake Area at Walker (G), Maurepas at Springfield (B&G)
Thursday, Nov. 21
Broadmoor at Live Oak (B), Episcopal at Walker (G), Parkview Baptist at Denham Springs (B), Northlake Christian at Albany (B&G)
Friday, Nov. 22
Dutchtown at Live Oak (G), Springfield at Holden (B&G), Denham Springs at Ponchatoula (G)
Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23
French Settlement Tournament (B&G), Maurepas at Family Christian Tournament (B&G), Doyle at Hathaway Tournament (B&G)
Saturday, Nov. 23.
West Jefferson at Walker (G), Springfield at Central Private (B), Denham Springs at Mt. Carmel (G)
WRESTLING
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Live Oak at Comeaux
Saturday, Nov. 23
Live Oak hosts five team dual; Walker at Dutchtown Griffin Open
SOCCER
Monday, Nov. 18
Walker at Christ Episcopal (G), Walker at Dunham (B)
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Mandeville at Denham Springs (B)
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Live Oak at West Feliciana (G)
Thursday, Nov. 21
Walker at Pope John Paul (G), East Ascension at Live Oak (B)
Friday, Nov. 22
Lutcher at Live Oak (G), Woodlawn at Walker (B)
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23
Denham Springs at Airline Classic (B)
Saturday, Nov. 23
Walker at Metairie Park Country Day (G)
SWIMMING
State championships, SPAR Aquatic Center, Sulphur
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Division IV prelims, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Division IV finals, 9 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Division I prelims, 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Division I finals, 3:00 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
State championships, Northwestern State University
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Division I state championships
