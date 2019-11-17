Walker-Thibodaux football Kobie Moncree (10) and Devin Biossat (25)
Walker’s Kobie Moncree (10) and Devin Biossat (25) bring down Thibodaux’s Rimond Thompson (4) during Friday's Class 5A state playoff game which the Wildcats won, 63-21.

FOOTBALL

Walker 63, Thibodaux 21

Zachary 39, Live Oak 7

Caldwell Parish 23, Albany 6

BASKETBALL

Boys

Holden 63, Glenmora 59

Elizabeth 72, Holden 53

Girls

Maurepas 55, Family Christian 35

The week ahead (Nov. 18-23)

FOOTBALL

Friday, Nov. 22

Walker at Acadiana, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Monday, Nov. 18

Walker at St. Helena (G), St. Amant at Albany (G), Pine at Springfield (B&G), Independence at French Settlement (G), Christ Episcopal at Albany (B), Doyle at Amite (B&G)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Live Oak at St. Joseph’s Academy (G), Albany at Maurepas (B&G), French Settlement at St. Helena (G), French Settlement at Mandeville (B), University at Holden (G), Catholic-PC at Holden (B), Jewel Sumner at Denham Springs (G)

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Lake Area at Walker (G), Maurepas at Springfield (B&G)

Thursday, Nov. 21

Broadmoor at Live Oak (B), Episcopal at Walker (G), Parkview Baptist at Denham Springs (B), Northlake Christian at Albany (B&G)

Friday, Nov. 22

Dutchtown at Live Oak (G), Springfield at Holden (B&G), Denham Springs at Ponchatoula (G)

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23

French Settlement Tournament (B&G), Maurepas at Family Christian Tournament (B&G), Doyle at Hathaway Tournament (B&G)

Saturday, Nov. 23.

West Jefferson at Walker (G), Springfield at Central Private (B), Denham Springs at Mt. Carmel (G)

WRESTLING

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Live Oak at Comeaux

Saturday, Nov. 23

Live Oak hosts five team dual; Walker at Dutchtown Griffin Open

SOCCER

Monday, Nov. 18

Walker at Christ Episcopal (G), Walker at Dunham (B)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Mandeville at Denham Springs (B)

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Live Oak at West Feliciana (G)

Thursday, Nov. 21

Walker at Pope John Paul (G), East Ascension at Live Oak (B)

Friday, Nov. 22

Lutcher at Live Oak (G), Woodlawn at Walker (B)

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23

Denham Springs at Airline Classic (B)

Saturday, Nov. 23

Walker at Metairie Park Country Day (G)

SWIMMING

State championships, SPAR Aquatic Center, Sulphur

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Division IV prelims, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Division IV finals, 9 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Division I prelims, 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Division I finals, 3:00 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

State championships, Northwestern State University

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Division I state championships

