Albnay at Holden boys basketball Trey Yelverton Nick Forbes
Buy Now

Albany High's Trey Yelverton (5) and the Hornets picked up three wins last week.

BASKETBALL

Boys

Albany 42, Holden 37

Albany 64, Pearl River 44

Albany 66, Jewel Sumner 50

Belaire 66, Live Oak 59

Doyle 61, Springfield 56

Holden 51, Mt. Hermon 37

Mt. Hermon 67, Maurepas 27

Runnels 61, Doyle 58

Runnels 70, Holden 45

Scotlandville 100, Live Oak 67

St. Helena 71, French Settlement 52

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Springfield 33

Walker 77, Belaire 50

Walker 81, Denham Springs 55

Zachary 53, Denham Springs 48

Girls

Albany 85, St. Michael’s 64

Albany 67, Jewel Sumner 61

Denham Springs 45, Zachary 31

Doyle 49, Springfield 15

French Settlement 63, St. Helena 62

Holden 67, Albany 65

Holden 47, Kenner Discovery 17

Holden 57, Mt. Hermon 29

Live Oak 47, Belaire 29

Live Oak 60, Scotlandville 47

Maurepas 51, Kenner Discovery 35

Mt. Hermon 33, Maurepas 23

St. Thomas Aquinas 51, French Settlement 31

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Springfield 21

Walker 61, Belaire 14

Walker 58, Denham Springs 50

SOCCER

Boys

Denham Springs 4, Captain Shreve 0

Holy Cross 3, Live Oak 0

Girls

Live Oak 6, Ouachita 1

Wrestling

Live Oak fourth in Division II sate meet

The week ahead (Feb. 11-16)

BASKETBALL

Monday

Springfield at Runnels (B)

Tuesday

Albany at Mt. Hermon (B), French Settlement at Runnels (B), Central at Denham Springs (B), Holden at Patrick Taylor (B), Live Oak at Walker (B), Doyle at Jehovah-Jireh (B)

Wednesday

Springfield at Pope John Paul (B)

Friday

Scotlandville at Denham Springs (B), Walker (B) at Central, Pine at Holden (B), Family Christian at Doyle (B), French Settlement at Runnels (B)

SOCCER

Monday

Lakeshore at Live Oak (G), 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at St. Amant (B), 7 p.m.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.