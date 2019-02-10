BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany 42, Holden 37
Albany 64, Pearl River 44
Albany 66, Jewel Sumner 50
Belaire 66, Live Oak 59
Doyle 61, Springfield 56
Holden 51, Mt. Hermon 37
Mt. Hermon 67, Maurepas 27
Runnels 61, Doyle 58
Runnels 70, Holden 45
Scotlandville 100, Live Oak 67
St. Helena 71, French Settlement 52
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Springfield 33
Walker 77, Belaire 50
Walker 81, Denham Springs 55
Zachary 53, Denham Springs 48
Girls
Albany 85, St. Michael’s 64
Albany 67, Jewel Sumner 61
Denham Springs 45, Zachary 31
Doyle 49, Springfield 15
French Settlement 63, St. Helena 62
Holden 67, Albany 65
Holden 47, Kenner Discovery 17
Holden 57, Mt. Hermon 29
Live Oak 47, Belaire 29
Live Oak 60, Scotlandville 47
Maurepas 51, Kenner Discovery 35
Mt. Hermon 33, Maurepas 23
St. Thomas Aquinas 51, French Settlement 31
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Springfield 21
Walker 61, Belaire 14
Walker 58, Denham Springs 50
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs 4, Captain Shreve 0
Holy Cross 3, Live Oak 0
Girls
Live Oak 6, Ouachita 1
Wrestling
Live Oak fourth in Division II sate meet
The week ahead (Feb. 11-16)
BASKETBALL
Monday
Springfield at Runnels (B)
Tuesday
Albany at Mt. Hermon (B), French Settlement at Runnels (B), Central at Denham Springs (B), Holden at Patrick Taylor (B), Live Oak at Walker (B), Doyle at Jehovah-Jireh (B)
Wednesday
Springfield at Pope John Paul (B)
Friday
Scotlandville at Denham Springs (B), Walker (B) at Central, Pine at Holden (B), Family Christian at Doyle (B), French Settlement at Runnels (B)
SOCCER
Monday
Lakeshore at Live Oak (G), 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at St. Amant (B), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.