Walker vs. Scotlandville football - Keondre Brown, Garrett Wilson
Walker High School running back Keondre Brown follows blocker Garrett Wilson during last Friday's 34-27 win over No. 10 Scotlandville.

FOOTBALL

Zachary 21, Live Oak 16

Walker 34, Scotlandville 27

Central 42, Denham Springs 13

Albany 36, Bogalusa 14

South Plaquemines 26, Springfield 21

VOLLEYBALL

Springfield def. Bogalusa 25-5, 25-9, 25-12

Denham Springs lost to St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

Denham Springs def. West Feliciana scores not available

Live Oak def. West Feliciana 25-12, 25-19, 25-19

Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-7, 25-10, 25-14

Live Oak lost to St. Amant 25-13, 25-16 26-24

CROSS COUNTRY

Live Oak girls finished 10th in Catholic High Invitational, LOHS boys 16th. Denham Springs girls were 28th and boys 30th

SWIMMING

Capital City Swim League (Baton Rouge) – Denham Springs (girls) first, (boys) fourth; (Lutcher) – Walker (boys) fifth, (girls) ninth.

The week ahead (Oct. 14-19)

THE WEEK AHEAD

FOOTBALL

Thursday, Oct. 10

Springfield vs. Thomas Jefferson at West Jefferson High, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Zachary at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Walker at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Albany at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.

LOHS vs. Walker volleyball: Reese Patten, Rylee Parnell, Lara Grace Cartwright
Walker’s Reese Patten (6) looks to get the ball past the block of Live Oak’s Rylee Parnell (21) and Lara Grace Cartwright (24) during an earlier match this season.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 15

St. John at Live Oak (5:00 p.m.), Springfield at Pine (5:30 p.m.), Dutchtown at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Central at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 17

Walker at St. Amant (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Baton Rouge High (6:00 p.m.), East Ascension at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), St. Helena at Springfield (6:30 p.m.)

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19

Live Oak at Baton Rouge High Tournament (TBD)

CROSS COUNTRY, Oct. 12

Denham Springs/Walker at St. Thomas Aquinas/Rollette, Hammond;

