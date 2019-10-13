FOOTBALL
Zachary 21, Live Oak 16
Walker 34, Scotlandville 27
Central 42, Denham Springs 13
Albany 36, Bogalusa 14
South Plaquemines 26, Springfield 21
VOLLEYBALL
Springfield def. Bogalusa 25-5, 25-9, 25-12
Denham Springs lost to St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Denham Springs def. West Feliciana scores not available
Live Oak def. West Feliciana 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-7, 25-10, 25-14
Live Oak lost to St. Amant 25-13, 25-16 26-24
CROSS COUNTRY
Live Oak girls finished 10th in Catholic High Invitational, LOHS boys 16th. Denham Springs girls were 28th and boys 30th
SWIMMING
Capital City Swim League (Baton Rouge) – Denham Springs (girls) first, (boys) fourth; (Lutcher) – Walker (boys) fifth, (girls) ninth.
The week ahead (Oct. 14-19)
FOOTBALL
Thursday, Oct. 10
Springfield vs. Thomas Jefferson at West Jefferson High, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Zachary at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Walker at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Albany at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Oct. 15
St. John at Live Oak (5:00 p.m.), Springfield at Pine (5:30 p.m.), Dutchtown at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Central at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 17
Walker at St. Amant (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Baton Rouge High (6:00 p.m.), East Ascension at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), St. Helena at Springfield (6:30 p.m.)
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19
Live Oak at Baton Rouge High Tournament (TBD)
CROSS COUNTRY, Oct. 12
Denham Springs/Walker at St. Thomas Aquinas/Rollette, Hammond;
