With all his accolades and accomplishments, Denham Springs High and LSU basketball great Tasmin Mitchell said the call he received to tell him he was going to be a part of the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame hit differently – in a good way.
“My heart started pounding,” Mitchell said. “I was just greatly humbled and appreciative that the great state of Louisiana saw fit that I was an OK player and done a lot of OK things to put me in the hall of fame. I was grateful. I was thankful. I was very appreciative.
“It’s another thing that’s a part of my legacy,” Mitchell continued. “It’s all about legacy with me, man.”
Mitchell gave thanks to God for his induction into the Hall of Fame, which will take place Tuesday 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. He’ll be inducted along with former DSHS tennis player Jana Garrison Orillion.
He also couldn’t go without thanking his family and Denham Springs for their roles in getting him to this point.
“It’s really for my family and Denham Springs,” he said. “It’s not even about me. It’s for my family and Denham Springs. My family supported me throughout my whole life – from birth. My mom, my grandmother, my aunts, my cousins, everybody. They all helped mold me to who I am today.”
“Denham Springs has been so gracious to me,” he continued. “I love being from Denham Springs. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Mitchell, who never played freshman or junior varsity basketball during his DSHS career, said there was a period of adjustment in adapting to the high school game, but he gave credit to former teammates J.R. Phillips and Chase Delrie with helping him through the process.
He also said working with former Olympic weightlifting coach Gayle Hatch, starting as an eighth-grader, didn’t hurt.
“He put that weight on me,” Mitchell said. “He put the physical strength on me, muscle, and I was dealing with the biggest and the best. I was always quicker than everybody. I always had a motor, so I wasn’t worried about the speed of the game too much, but it was the height and the physicality of the game that I probably had to adjust to, and I adjusted real fast to that.”
It didn’t take long for Mitchell to make an impact for the Yellow Jackets, with him recalling a 65-60 win over eventual state champion Woodlawn during his freshman season with helping set the tone for his career.
Mitchell had 24 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in front of a reported crowd of 1,800 that featured then-LSU basketball coach John Brady and LSU player Collis Temple III. The win also helped the Yellow Jackets avenge an earlier loss to Woodlawn in the final of the Wedge Kyes Tournament.
Woodlawn junior post-player Kentrell Gransberry had 20 points, but the Panthers’ combination of 6-foor-7 junior Darnell Lazare and 7-7 senior Karandick Ogunride combined for five points in the contest.
“All three of them were guarding me,” Mitchell said. “I went to work on them. That was Tasmin Mitchell’s coming out party, like ‘OK. I’m a real deal right now,’ because those were already established (players). They won state championships.
“They had an all-star team, and a little, old team from Denham Springs, Louisiana, beat them one game at the crib,” Mitchell continued. “I went to work on all three of them. I was all over the place. They could not tie my shoes that game.”
Mitchell said that game also helped usher in a new era of basketball at DSHS, with him recalling fans beginning to tailgate for games. He used just three words to describe his career at Denham Springs High.
“Standing room only,” he said.
“It was great,” he continued. “The whole city of Denham Springs came out. It was just everybody uniting – whites, blacks. Everybody was on the same page to come see the boys from Denham Springs.”
“I was just so happy to bring so much joy to the community,” he continued. “It was crazy because Denham Springs had never been known for their basketball. It was always baseball, always a little football, but not basketball. Not saying that they didn’t have good players coming up throughout the years, but man, we were a wrecking show. Denham Springs High School made so much money my four years in high school. I’m telling you, it was great. That’s why I say I love the City of Denham Springs. I gave them so much, and they gave me so much as well. I put my heart in it. My heart is in Denham Springs, Louisiana.”
Mitchell was a four-time All-State player, earning MVP honors in 2003, 2004 and 2005 and Best Defensive Player recognition in 2002.
He also racked up national awards as a two-time All-American named to four separate teams (Parade Magazine in 2004 and 2005, McDonald’s in 2005, EA Sports in 2005) as well as Grassroots Hoops National Freshman Player of the Year in 2002 and Louisiana Mr. Basketball and Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2005.
As a senior, he shot 69 percent from the floor while averaging 26.9 points and 10 rebounds per game.
“I always wanted to be efficient and consistent,” Mitchell said. “I knew that from an early age – efficient and be consistent. I knew if I was going to put in 26 points a game, I’ve got to do that almost every night. I had a motor, and I knew I was going to outwork my opponent. I knew I had all the skills and the tools, but I also wanted to outwork somebody. A lot of these kids have all the skills and the tools, but they don’t work hard. I knew what my advantage was. I played against a lot of good guys, but I knew they didn’t work harder than me. I knew they didn’t play harder than me. I knew they didn’t play both ends of the floor.”
Mitchell said another part of his approach wasn’t complicated.
“I never missed a game, and I never missed a practice,” he said. “Even if I was hurt. If I tweaked an ankle, it didn’t matter. I never missed a game. I never missed a practice. I don’t think too many people can say that.”
He also said his, mother, Collette Mitchell, instilled the value of getting an education in him.
“She said ‘You can work hard all you want to, but if you don’t work hard off the floor, you ain’t playing basketball,’” Mitchell said.
Denham Springs went 125-26 as a program during Mitchell’s career, but the Yellow Jackets didn’t win a state title, something Mitchell knows all too well.
“It bothers me,” he said. “I felt like I let Denham Springs down.
“I was supposed to bring that back home,” he continued. “That’s just what I feel. They might think otherwise, and I’m not saying I didn’t have good career, but in my personal achievements, I wanted to bring that back to Denham Springs High School. I tried my best. I think that’s why I played so hard a left it all out there on the floor, because I wanted to bring that back home to Denham Springs. I think they deserve it.”
Mitchell continued his playing career at LSU, where he was recently named as a member of new coach Matt McMahon’s staff, marking his sixth straight year as coach at the school.
During his time at LSU, he helped the Tigers to the Final Four as a freshman. He was also an All-Southeastern Conference performer twice and the team MVP as a senior.
“It was a no-brainer,” he said. “To go to LSU and play with my peers and then allow my people in Denham Springs to still come watch me play.”
Mitchell recalled former DSHS assistant principal Lloyd deGeneres, who taught Mitchell how to tie a tie, getting season tickets for LSU basketball in order to watch him play.
He also praised former DSHS football coach and principal Butch Wax and former DSHS basketball player Drexel Robinson, both members of the school’s athletic hall of fame along with Mitchell, for their roles in his life.
“This is who it’s for,” Mitchell said of his Hall of Fame induction. “(It’s) to let ya’ll know that yall’s words of wisdom didn’t go astray. I listened.”
Mitchell also knows going into the state Hall of Fame is something permanent, and that’s not lost on him.
“I always tell people ‘Don’t be temporary. Be legendary,’” Mitchell said. “It’s a legacy. A lot of these guys have got this temporary stuff ‘I was good in high school.’ Yeah, well people are going to forget about your name. This is something for my kids to look at a be like, ‘my dad was a legend. Dad’s a hall of famer.’ That’s what it’s about now. It's so your kids can have something to be proud of and smile when they say your name.”
