AHS vs Pope John Paul II Football Jamboree Ronnie Tuberville (73) Jeremiah Doherty (1)
Buy Now

Albany High offensive lineman Ronnie Turbeville (73) and quarterback J.J. Doherty (1) celebrate after Doherty runs the ball in for a touchdown in last week's jamboree win.

                                                      FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 6

Hahnville at Denham Springs, 7:00 p.m.

Madison Prep at Walker, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Independence at Albany, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bogue Chitto, Miss., 7 p.m.

                                                     VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Springfield at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Madison Prep at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Brusly at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Hammond at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 5

Loranger at Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 6

Tournaments

South Louisiana Invitational at Woodlawn High

Denham Springs vs. Madison Prep, 4 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. South Terrebonne, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Denham Springs vs. Chapelle, Noon

Denham Springs vs. Ruston, 2 p.m.

Springfield vs. St. Martinville, 8 a.m.

Springfield vs. Captain Shreve, 10 a.m.

Springfield vs. Woodlawn, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Patriots Classic at Lee High

 Live Oak vs. Northeast, 8 a.m.

Live Oak vs. Tara, 10 a.m.

                                                 CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, Sept. 7

Live Oak at Bayou Boogie, Highland Road Park, 8 a.m.

Walker at West Feliciana, TBA

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.