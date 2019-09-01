FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 6
Hahnville at Denham Springs, 7:00 p.m.
Madison Prep at Walker, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Independence at Albany, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bogue Chitto, Miss., 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Springfield at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Madison Prep at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Brusly at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Hammond at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 5
Loranger at Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 6
Tournaments
South Louisiana Invitational at Woodlawn High
Denham Springs vs. Madison Prep, 4 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. South Terrebonne, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Denham Springs vs. Chapelle, Noon
Denham Springs vs. Ruston, 2 p.m.
Springfield vs. St. Martinville, 8 a.m.
Springfield vs. Captain Shreve, 10 a.m.
Springfield vs. Woodlawn, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Patriots Classic at Lee High
Live Oak vs. Northeast, 8 a.m.
Live Oak vs. Tara, 10 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday, Sept. 7
Live Oak at Bayou Boogie, Highland Road Park, 8 a.m.
Walker at West Feliciana, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.