BASKETBALL
Boys
Denham Springs def. West St. Mary, 55-46
Denham Springs lost to Patterson, 51-44
Denham Springs def. Central Catholic-MC, 39-36
Doyle def. Midland, 67-62
Doyle def. Lake Arthur, 77-68
French Settlement lost to Shaw, 62-50
Live Oak def. French Settlement, 72-41
Holden lost to Hicks, 64-57
Walker def. Math, Civics and Science (Pa.), 65-63
Walker lost to Bloom Township (Il.), 84-60
Walker def. Southwest DeKalb (Ga.), 66-60
Girls
Denham Springs def. St. Joseph’s Academy, 54-43
Doyle def. Fairview, 87-85
Doyle lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 76-72
Doyle lost to Evanston Township (Il.), 69-50
Holden lost to Hicks, 73-42
French Settlement def. Live Oak, 52-43
Walker def. Baker, 41-25
Walker def. Port Allen, 49-20
Walker def. Brusly, 49-43 (OT)
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs def. St. Michael, 6-2
Denham Springs def. Sterlington, 2-0
Live Oak def. Sterlington, 2-0
Walker def. Runnels, 8-0
Girls
Denham Springs def. West Monroe, 5-3
Denham Springs def. Sterlington, 2-0
Walker def. Live Oak 5-2
Walker lost to Southside, 2-1
The week ahead (Jan. 6-11)
BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 6
Doyle at Denham Springs (G, 6:00 p.m.), Live Oak at St. Michael’s (B), French Settlement at Ascension Catholic (B), Albany at Central Private (B)
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Plaquemine at Live Oak (G), Madison Prep at Walker (B), Walker at East Iberville (G), Episcopal at Denham Springs (B), Albany at St. Michael’s (G), Springfield at Woodlawn (B&G), French Settlement at Christ Episcopal (B), French Settlement at University (G), Maurepas at Family Christian (B&G), Northlake Christian at Holden (B&G), St. Thomas Aquinas at Albany (B), Doyle at Runnels (B)
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Central Private at Springfield (B&G), Albany at Independence (B), Denham Springs at South Lafourche (G)
Thursday, Jan. 9
French Settlement at Riverside (G), Ascension Christian at Maurepas (B), Lee High at Doyle (B&G)
Friday, Jan. 10
Walker at Catholic (B), Live Oak at West Feliciana (B), Lee High at Denham Springs (B&G), Holden at Albany (B&G), Mt. Hermon at Springfield (B&G), Maurepas at Grand Isle (B&G), Walker at M.L. King Charter (G)
Saturday, Jan. 11
Denham Springs at Madison Prep (G)
WRESTLING
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Live Oak at Zachary
SOCCER
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Live Oak at St. Amant (G), Walker at Catholic High (B)
Wednesday, Jan. 8
University at Walker (G), Live Oak at Broadmoor (B)
Thursday, Jan. 9
East Ascension at Walker (G), Dutchtown at Denham Springs (G), Live Oak at St. Michael (G)
Friday, Jan 10
Walker at Denham Springs (B)
Saturday, Jan. 11
Walker at West Feliciana (G), Woodlawn at Live Oak (B)
