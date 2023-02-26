The Holden softball team went 0-3 in the Robbie Spangler Tournament hosted by Denham Springs High over the weekend.
Denham Springs defeated the Lady Rockets 15-10, while East Ascension got a 10-9 win on Saturday. On Friday, Central grabbed a 5-0 victory over the Lady Rockets.
Holden is 2-4 on the season.
DENHAM SPRINGS 15, HOLDEN 10
The Lady Jackets scored 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away for the win.
Holden led 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth when Denham Springs used eight hits, three walks, and error and a hit batter to fuel its big inning.
DSHS got four straight hits to start the inning, with singles by Eve Fruge’, Ryleigh Watts and Charity Trahan driving in runs to cut the lead to 7-6.
After an error and a walk, Makinley Harris had a three-run double to put DSHS ahead 9-7, and Allie Vicknair and Fruge’ followed with singles for an 11-7 lead before Holden got the first out of the inning on a fly ball.
A Trahan single, a walk and a fly out pushed the lead to 15-7.
Taylor Douglas homered to lead off the top of the seventh, and Madison McDonald and Gracie Duffy had consecutive doubles to cut the lead to 15-9. Emma Wilson’s fly ball to center drove in the game’s final run.
Holden got five hits in the first inning to go up 2-0, and Hayden Averette’s two-run double in the bottom of the inning tied the game.
The Lady Rockets pulled ahead with a six-run second that featured four hits and three walks. Duffy singled in two runs, while Wilson and Hannah Kennedy had run-scoring singles, pushing the lead to 7-2.
DSHS picked up a run in the fourth when Fruge’ reached on an error and scored on Trahan’s fly ball to right field.
Harris went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, Lewis was 2-for-5 with two runs, Fruge’ went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, and Trahan was 2-for-4 with three RBIs as DSHS had 14 hits.
Wilson went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Kacey Breithaupt was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Douglas went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, McDonald was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI and Duffy was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs as Holden had 17 hits while committing five errors.
EAST ASCENSION 10, HOLDEN 9
The Lady Spartans rallied from a 7-2 deficit, picking up two runs in the third and four in the fourth on a single, two doubles and a two-run home run to go ahead 8-7.
EA got a run in the fifth before Holden’s Tobi Efferson doubled in a run in the fifth, cutting the lead to 9-8.
The Lady Spartans scored a run in the top of the seventh before a double by Landrum and singles by Efferson and Hannah Kennedy led to Holden’s final run.
EA scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Douglas led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, and Wilson later had a three-run homer, making the score 4-1.
EA picked up another run in the second before Holden scored three in the bottom of the inning.
Efferson went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Wilson was 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, Douglas went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, and McDonald went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Holden, which had 12 hits.
Douglas gave up 13 hits, 10 runs, four walks and struck out four to get the loss.
Central put together a four-run third inning with four singles and an error and picked up a run in the sixth for all of the game’s scoring.
Holden had five hits, with Raievah Craddock going 2-for-2.
Douglas gave up 11 hits, five runs, a walk and struck out four in six innings to get the loss.
