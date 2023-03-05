The Holden softball team went 0-3 over the weekend in the Acadiana Tournament with an 8-2 loss to Southside on Friday and a pair of 4-3 losses to West Monroe and Quitman on Saturday.
QUITMAN 4, HOLDEN 3
Quitman scored three runs in the top of the seventh to get the win after Holden scored two in the bottom of the fifth to snap a 1-1 tie.
Quitman’s go-ahead rally featured an error, a sacrifice fly, two singles and a two-run triple.
Kacey Breithaupt’s run-scoring triple tied the score at 1-1 in the third, and Breithaupt’s two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth put Holden ahead 3-1.
Breithaupt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as Holden got six hits.
Taylor Douglas gave up eight hits, four runs, a walk and struck out four in a complete game loss.
WEST MONROE 4, HOLDEN 3
West Monroe’s Macy Funderburk struck out 16 while giving up four hits and walking one in seven innings.
The Lady Rebels led 4-0 before Emma Wilson’s three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the sixth accounted for the final margin.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead the Lady Rockets.
Douglas gave up six hits, three runs and four walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings. Lauren Landrum gave up three hits and a run in 1.1 innings.
SOUTHSIDE 8, HOLDEN 2
Southside hit three home runs, including two in the fourth inning, to spark the win.
Southide went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first, and Tobi Efferson’s run-scoring triple in the second cut the lead to 2-1.
A Moss’ three-run home run pushed the lead to 5-1, and after a walk, J. Gary hit a two-run home run.
Moss hit a solo home run with one out in the sixth, and Anna Hutchinson singled in a run for Holden in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Douglas gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks and struck out five in six innings.
Efferson went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Wilson was 3-for-3 and Gracie Duffy, Breithaupt, and Raievah Craddock each had two hits as the Lady Rockets collected 14.
