Holden hit five home runs, including two from Taylor Douglas as part of a four-RBI game, as the Lady Rockets scored a 12-2 win over Loreauville as part of the Acadiana Tournament on Saturday.
Five hits and an error helped Holden take a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and Douglas had a two-run home run in the second.
Holden hit three home runs in the third inning as Emma Wilson’s one-out double set up Fletcher’s two-run home run to right with two out for an 8-0 lead.
Douglas hit a two-run home run after Raievah Craddock walked, and Duffy followed with a solo home run to left for an 11-0 lead.
Hannah Kennedy led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run for a 12-0 advantage before Loreauville got two in the fifth, including a solo home run.
Douglas, Duffy and Maddie McDonald each had two hits to lead Holden, which had 11 in the game.
Douglas gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and struck out seven in five innings for the win.
HOLDEN 4, CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 1
Fletcher’s two-run single highlighted a three-run sixth inning, helping Holden pick up the win.
Douglas’ solo home run with two out in the fifth gave Holden a 1-0 lead, and Catholic-PC used a walk and three straight singles to tie the score at 1-1 in the top of the sixth.
Kamrynn Ouber and Kacey Breithaupt reached on consecutive errors in the bottom of the sixth, and Lauren Landrum had a one-out single to load the bases, setting up Fletcher’s hit.
Duffy drew a bases-loaded walk for the game’s final run.
HOLDEN 15, NEW IBERIA 2
Douglas and Duffy had consecutive solo home runs to start the first inning for Holden, which broke the game open with an 11-run third.
With the score 4-1, Holden used six hits, four walks, an error and a hit batter to fuel the big inning. Fletcher, Craddock and Douglas had three straight singles in the inning.
Duffy went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Douglas was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a run and Ouber was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Douglas gave up four hits, two runs and walk and struck out seven in five innings.
