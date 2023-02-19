LHSAA Indoor Track Logo
Photo courtesy of LHSAA.org

Denham Springs High’s Porter Gibson won the Division I boys shot put at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Indoor State Track and Field Meet on Saturday at LSU, while Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime was the runner up in the Division II girls pole vault.

Gibson had a winning mark of 51 feet, 11 inches, while Aime had a mark of 10-6.

