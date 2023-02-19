Denham Springs High’s Porter Gibson won the Division I boys shot put at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Indoor State Track and Field Meet on Saturday at LSU, while Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime was the runner up in the Division II girls pole vault.
Gibson had a winning mark of 51 feet, 11 inches, while Aime had a mark of 10-6.
Denham Springs’ DaShawn McBryde was third in the Division I boys long jump (21-10.75), while Lionell Dawson of DSHS was 12th (20-00.50).
Denham’s Courtney Smith was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.47), while Cam’Ron Eirick was 12th in the high jump (5-10).
Tyler Kimble of DSHS was eighth in the boys shot put (46-10.75), while Mary Young was 14th in the girls shot put (30-5.50).
Denham Springs’ Jordyn Taylor was fifth in the Division I girls long jump (17-4) and fifth in the triple jump (36-00.00), while Emma Taucer of DSHS was 17th in the triple jump (31-01.00).
Denham Springs also finished 12th in the 4x200 relay (1:53.70), the 4x400 relay (4:37.40) and the 4x800 relay (11:21.81).
Walker’s Gracie Ross was seventh in the Division I girls pole vault (10-6), while teammate Caitlyn Morgan was eighth (10-00). Rhoby Graham of Walker was 13th in the boys pole vault (10-00).
Live Oak’s Sylvia White finished fifth in the girls Division I 800 meters (2:24.01) and 10th in the 1600 meters (5:33.21), while Bryson McKeithen of Live Oak was ninth in the boys long jump.
In Division II, Albany’s Antoine Taylor finished fifth in the boys 800 meters (2:05.82) and 10th in the 400 meters (55.21).
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux was sixth in the 3200 (12:09.00) and ninth in the 800 (2:32.62).
In Division III, Holden’s Taylor Purvis was sixth in the pole vault (11-05.75).
