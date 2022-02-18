Livingston Parish will be well-represented at Saturday's Louisiana High School Athletic Association's State Indoor Track and Field Meet at LSU's Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
Athletes from Denham Springs High, Live Oak, Walker and Albany are slated to compete.
Walker's team of Andra Porter, Robert Jackson, Kentrell Scott, Marck Hall and Deaunoray Levy qualified in the Division I 4x200-meter relay (1:35.34), while Walker's Kentrell Scott qualified in the Division I 60-meter hurdles (8.96).
Porter also qualified in the 60-meter dash (7.17).
Denham Springs' Hannah Linebaugh (5:25.14) and Live Oak's Sylvia White (5:42.18) will compete in the Division I girls 1,600-meter run. Linebaugh will also compete in the Division I 3,200-meter run (11:52.49).
Denham's Courtney Smith (10.58) will compete in the Division I girls 60-meter hurdles (10.58), while teammate Jordyn Taylor qualified in the 60-meter dash (8.12). Taylor is also qualified in the long jump (17-6.25),
The DSHS team of Laney Wilkes, Lauryn Lewis, Kayleigh Ellis, Allie Wilkes, Haley Hoover and Chloe Bueche (11:13.10) qualified in the girls Division I 4x800-meter relay.
Albany's Cayden Boudreaux is qualified in the girls Division II 1,600-meter run (5:39.15), while teammate Bella Matherne is qualified in the 60-meter hurdles (11.33).
Boudreaux is also qualified in the Division II 800-meter run (2:25.29), while Live Oak's Brooke Fontenot qualified in the Division I 800-meter run (2:35.52).
Albany's team of Emma Fuller, Morgan Crain, Boudreaux, Stormy Williams, Aubrey Hoyt and Matherne qualified in the Division II 4x800-meter relay. Hoyt, Sidney Wright, Boudreaux, Fuller, Williams, Morgan Crain and Matherne qualified in the Division II 4x400 relay (4:38.43).
In field events, Walker's Grace Ross (8-11.75) and Sierra Schmidt (9-11.75) qualified in the Division I girls pole vault.
Denham Springs' Kori Jones (31-10.25) and Porter Gibson (45-8.5) qualified in the girls and boys Division I shot put, respectively.
Denham's Justin Perault is set to compete in the boys Division I pole vault (13-00.75), while DSHS' Kallie Calvaruso qualified in the girls Division I high jump (4-9.75), while teammates Emma Taucer (32-3) and Taylor (36-11.5) qualified in the triple jump.
