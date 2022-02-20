Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux posted a pair of fourth-place finishes to pace parish athletes at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Carl Maddox Fieldhouse at LSU.
Boudreaux was fourth in the girls Division II 800-meter run (2:26.87) and fourth in the 1,600-meter run (5:30.32), helping the Lady Hornets finish tied for 14th in the team standings with eight points.
Albany’s 4x400-meter relay team of Aubrey Hoyt, Sidney Wright, Emma Fuller and Stormy Williams finished seventh 4:45.06, while the 4x800-meter team of Fuller, Morgan Crain, Boudreaux and Williams was eighth (11:20.63).
Bella Matherne was 15th in the 60-meter hurdles prelims (11.19).
In Division I, the Denham Springs boys finished tied for 11th in the team standings with 10 points behind Justin Perault, who was third in the pole vault (13-7.25 feet) and Porter Gibson, who was fourth in the shot put (48-9.5).
On the girls side, Denham Springs tied for 12th with eight points.
Jordyn Taylor was fourth in the triple jump (37-00.25), sixth in the 60-meter dash (7.86) and seventh in the long jump (17-6.25).
Hannah Linebaugh finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run (5:22.86) and sixth in the 3,200-meter run (11:47.17).
Callie Calvaruso was sixth in the high jump (5-00.25), while Kori Jones was ninth in the shot put (35-3.25).
The DSHS 4x800-meter relay team of Laney Wilkes, Lauryn Lewis, Kayleigh Ellis and Allie Wilkes finished seventh (11:01.69).
Courtney Smith finished 11th in the 60-meter hurdles prelims (10.17), Emma Taucer was 15th in the triple jump (32-00.25).
Live Oak’s Brooke Fontenot was 12th in the 800-meter run (2:37.76), while Sylvia White was 12th in the 1,600-meter run (5:43.13).
Walker’s Andra Porter was fourth in the 60-yard dash (6.97) and finished 11th in the 4x200-meter relay with Robert Jackson, Kentrell Scott and Marek Hall.
In the pole vault, Walker’s Grace Ross was ninth (10 feet), while Sierra Schmidt was 11th (10 feet).
Kentrell Scott was 14th in the 60-meter hurdles prelims (8.96).
