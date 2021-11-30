It’s official — LSU has its next football coach.
The university formally announced former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly as the Tigers’ 34th coach, Director of Athletics Scott Woodard said in a press release Tuesday morning.
The announcement came one day after reports surfaced detailing the hiring of Kelly, who will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, plus incentives, according to Woodard’s statement.
Kelly will be introduced in a press conference Wednesday. He is scheduled to arrive in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.
Woodard called Kelly “most accomplished hire in program history.” Kelly is one of only five active FBS coaches who have led their programs to multiple undefeated regular seasons since 2009, and he has led his teams to the College Football Playoffs in two of the last three seasons.
In his statement, Woodard said Kelly’s players and programs “exemplify excellence in all aspects of the student-athlete experience – in competition, in the classroom, and throughout the community – and he shares our values and vision for elevating our university and our state.”
“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” Woodward said. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.”
Kelly replaces outgoing coach Ed Orgeron, who led LSU to one of the greatest seasons in college football history in 2019 when the Tigers went 15-0 en route to the program’s fourth national championship. That team boasted a litany of future NFL players, including Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
Orgeron, who coached LSU to a thrilling 27-24 win over rival Texas A&M in his final game, compiled a 51-20 record during his six seasons at the helm but went just 11-11 since winning the national title.
Kelly has spent the last 12 seasons at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish to a 113-40 record, the most wins in the history of the storied program. During his Notre Dame career, Kelly led the Irish to the 2012 BCS national title game as well as College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020.
Prior to joining the Irish, Kelly brought Cincinnati to new heights, winning Big East titles in 2008 and 2009. The Bearcats won 34 games in three years under Kelly and appeared in the Orange and Sugar Bowls. In 2007, Kelly led Cincinnati to the school’s first-ever 10-win season and a bowl win. In his final season at Cincinnati, Kelly’s team posted a 12-0 mark and earned a berth to the Sugar Bowl.
Despite his success over 31 years as a head coach — and ranking No. 1 among active coaches in career victories with 284 — Kelly has yet to win it all, something he’ll be expected to do at football-crazed LSU. Each of the Tigers’ last three coaches — Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Orgeron — won a national title.
“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said in a statement.
“I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”
