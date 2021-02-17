Former Denham Springs High pitcher Chris Courville was selected the NJCAA Baseball Division I Pitcher of the Week.
Courville struck out 12 in a complete game three-hitter in helping Baton Rouge Community College to a 9-2 win over St. Louis.
Courville is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.
