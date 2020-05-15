JACKSON, Miss. -- Former Walker High standout Jalen Perkins was one of three Northeast Mississippi Community College players basketball players to earn Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) All-State honors, the school announced Friday.
Perkins, along with Isaac Chatman and DeAnthony Tipler helped Northeast capture the MACJC North Division championship for the second time in four years and a No. 18 final ranking in the NJCAA Division I poll after compiling a 24-3 record.
In addition, Tipler was selected as a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 performer after leading the entire Magnolia State in scoring.
“I’m extremely excited for all three guys,” Northeast coach Cord Wright said. “They played important roles in our team having the success that it had. I’m very thankful for their hard work and how they continued to get better all year long.”
Perkins earned second-team accolades after showing improvement in almost every major statistical category from his freshman season, leading Northeast with 1.3 blocks, including a career-high six in a win over Southern University at Shreveport.
Perkins was third on the team in points with 11.5 points and second with 6.4 rebounds with a career-best mark of 20 points during Northeast’s victory at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Perkins reached double figures in 10 of the first 11 games of the season, including a 19-point effort in a win over Lawson State (Ala.) Community College that featured a 7 of 10 shooting effort from the field.
Tipler averaged 20.4 points per games, including a 37.8 percent clip from 3-point range. He was a two-time MACJC Player of the Week winner this season, including after a career-high 41-point performance during Northeast’s home win over East Mississippi Community College.
Chatman joined Tipler on the first-team after leading the team with 7.1 rebounds per game and finished second on the squad in scoring with an average of 13.8 points.
