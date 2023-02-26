The Live Oak baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the Live Oak Tournament, picking up a 15-0 win over Thibodaux and a 6-1 win over Ponchatoula, while dropping a 6-3 decision to Dunham.
LIVE OAK 15, THIBODAUX 0
The Eagles put the game away early with 11 runs in the bottom of the first, with Lane Lusk leading off with a solo home run and Cooper Smith hitting a two-run blast for a 3-0 lead.
Hayden Everett had a three-run triple, making the score 7-0, and Lusk had a sacrifice fly. Logan Coley singled, and two runs scored on an error before Brayden Allen singled in a run for the final run of the inning.
Brock Davis’ three-run triple highlighted a four-run second inning.
Davis went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, Allen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Everett was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs to lead Live Oak, which had 12 hits.
Jacob Galloway, Nick Ma, Cal Cassard and Michael Stephens combined to give up six hits, no runs and three walks while striking out four in five innings.
LIVE OAK 6, PONCHATOULA 1
Hunter Owens and Cole Delaughter combined on a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Eagles broke a scoreless tie with a four-run fifth inning.
Stephens had a run-scoring triple, and Cal Cassard singled for a 2-0 lead and later scored on a double play before Hayden Everett scored on a wild pitch.
Grayson Boudreaux’s solo home run with two out in the top of the sixth cut the lead to 4-1.
Coley led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run, Brock Davis followed with a triple and scored on B Allen’s single to cap the scoring.
Coley went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, and Allen went 2-for-2 with an RBI as Live Oak had nine hits.
Owens gave up two walks and struck out six without giving up a hit, while Delaughter gave up three hits, a run, two walks and struck out two in three innings of relief.
DUNHAM 6, LIVE OAK 3
Dunham snapped a 1-1 tie with a five-run seventh on two doubles and four straight singles.
Live Oak picked up two runs in the bottom of the inning as Lusk got a two-out double, Davis walked, Coley singled, and Cooper Smith and Stephens walked.
Lusk scored on an error after a leadoff single in the first inning, and Dunham picked up a run to tie the score in the fourth.
Lusk went 3-for-4 with two runs and Coley was 3-for-4 as the Eagles had eight hits.
Sawyer Pruitt gave up two hits, a run, a walk and struck out six in four innings, Trevor Hodges gave up two hits and struck out four in two innings of relief, while Jude Weller gave up six hits, five runs and no walks while striking out two in an inning of relief.
