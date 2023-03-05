The Live Oak baseball team got solid pitching while going 2-1 in a three-game series with St. Thomas More over the weekend.
On Friday, Braxton Demopulos and Trevor Hodges combined on a one-hitter, with Demopulos striking out 10 in an 8-2 victory.
Updated: March 5, 2023 @ 11:41 pm
On Saturday, Sawyer Pruitt and Hodges combined on a three-hitter as the Eagles picked up a 3-2 win.
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Hunter Owens struck out while giving up four hits, a walk and three runs in six innings as St. Thomas More picked up a 3-2 win.
LIVE OAK 8, ST. THOMAS MORE 2
The Eagles built a 4-0 lead after two innings to help their pitching.
St. Thomas More rallied for two in the top of the third, but Lane Lusk had a run-scoring single in the bottom of the inning, and Logan Coley had a two-run single as part of a three-run sixth.
Demopulos gave up two runs and two walks in 6.1 innings, while Hodges was clean in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Lusk went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Cal Cassard went 2-for-3 with a run as Live Oak had seven hits.
LIVE OAK 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 2
The Eagles trailed 2-1 but took the lead with two runs in the seventh as Brock Davis drew a bases-loaded walk, and Hayden Everett walked with the bases loaded with two out for the final run.
Lusk was 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Eagles, who had five hits while striking out seven times.
Pruitt had no strikeouts and walked one while giving up two runs, and Hodges pitched a clean inning in relief with two strikeouts.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, LIVE OAK 2
Live Oak got a run on Davis’ sacrifice bunt after Bradley Olivier walked to lead off the third, but St. Thomas More got two runs in the bottom of the inning on two singles, an error and a sacrifice bunt.
The Cougars scratched for another run in the fifth.
Cassard had a one-out single in the seventh, but courtesy runner Michael Stephens was thrown out at second before Everett’s single. Lusk followed with a double to score Lusk, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Olivier was hit by a pitch, but St. Thomas More got a strikeout to end the game.
