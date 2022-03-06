The Live Oak baseball team took a pair of games from Thibodaux over the weekend, winning the first game 7-3 and the second 7-0.
LIVE OAK 7, THIBODAUX 3
Dawson Curtin and Renton Childers combined on a three-hitter, and the Eagles scored four in the second and three in the sixth.
Jeffery Swearingen had a two-run double to key second-inning surge, and Thibodaux scratched for three runs in the top of the third.
Logan Coley scored on a passed ball, and Hayden Everett singled in a run in the sixth.
Coley was 2-for-3 with two runs and Swearingen went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Curtin gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and struck out four in four innings, while Childers gave up a walk and struck out one with no hits in three innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 7, THIBODAUX 0
Tanner Roberts struck out 10 in six innings, while giving up three hits and one walk, and Colin McDonald gave up two hits in relief to pace the win.
Coley had a solo home run in the third inning.
Brock Davis went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Swearingen was 2-for-3 and Reid Broussard had two RBIs for the Eagles.
