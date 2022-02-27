Cooper Smith’s run-scoring single with two out in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Live Oak to a 6-5 win over Gulfport, Miss., on Saturday.
Lane Lusk doubled with one out to start the rally, and Renton Childers walked. With two out, Smith singled to right to score Lusk for the win.
Gulfport led 3-0 before Live Oak rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Each team scored two in the sixth.
Lusk went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run, Jacob Delaughter was 2-for-5 with a run and Reid Broussard was 2-for-4 with two runs as Live Oak had 11 hits.
Dawson Curtin gave up five runs, eight hits, two walks and struck out three in 5.2 innings as the Live Oak starter. Mike Stephens gave up four hits and struck out two in 5.1 innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 10, PONCHATOULA 0
Renton Childers and Jude Weller combined on a one-hitter for Live Oak.
Childers gave up one hit, a walk and struck out one, and Weller struck out two in an inning of relief as the Eagles put together a six-run third inning to spark the win.
Lane Lusk went 3-for-3 with two runs, Cameran Christ was 2-for-3 with two runs and Jeffrey Swearingen went 2-for-3 with an RBI as Live Oak pounded out 10 hits.
LIVE OAK 6, D’IBERVILLE, MISS. 1
Tanner Roberts hurled a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts while walking three.
Caleb Smith went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, Hayden Everett was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Broussard scored two runs as the Eagles led 6-0 heading into the top of the seventh.
LIVE OAK 13, DUNHAM 12
Live Oak rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the win, with Broussard scoring on an error with two outs and Logan Coley singling to left to score Swearingen for the win.
Coley singled to lead off the inning, Delaughter reached on an error, Everett walked, Christ was hit by a pitch with one out, and Broussard walked, cutting the lead to 12-9.
Childers followed with a two-run single.
Brock Davis was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Childers went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs, Lusk was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Coley went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI, and Everett was 2-for-3 with three runs. Delaughter scored three runs.
Six pitchers threw for Live Oak, with Childers striking out two in 1.1 innings of relief for the win.
