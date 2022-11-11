WATSON – A group of Live Oak softball and baseball players are getting the chance to continue their careers on the collegiate level.
Softball players Chloe Magee (Southeastern Louisiana University), Kayce Bennett (Southern Mississippi) and Kaylee Chandler (LSU-Eunice) and baseball players Braxton Demopulos (Holmes Community College) and Hunter Owens (Meridian Community College) signed during a ceremony Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“Lots of excitement,” Magee said after signing. “Just excited about what I can do. I have a great coaching staff and a great team surrounding me. I have for the past four years. They’ve always encouraged me and kept me accountable.”
During her recruiting process, Magee said she ‘wanted to stay local’, but she said getting to play for Southeastern coach Rick Fremin helped her finalize her decision.
“I really admire the way Coach Rick handles himself,” Magee said. “I think he’s a Godly man, and that’s something that attracted me to him and his team. His team has a genuine happiness when I was around them. You can tell they really love what they do, and it made me love it even more just to see them working at what their craft is and to enjoy the process even though it’s not always pretty. I believe he’s very real, very honest. He doesn’t present anything that’s not 100 percent, and that just meant a lot to me, because I know in recruitment it’s really easy to get sidetracked by things don’t really matter, and he kept it real and genuine, and that meant a lot to me.”
The other part for Magee is staying close to home.
“I’m glad I get to stay home,” she said. “I’m a family person. I enjoy being around my family, so it’s great that I can follow a dream of mine and still be around the people that I love.”
“He (Fremin) is really good about recruiting local talent, and we’ve played local,” Magee continued. “One thing, he loves to have people that are in state because when you get that crowd with all the family and friends that are from around here, he said there’s nothing like it, and I agree, because when my family and friends come out and support me, it just means the world to me.”
Magee earned all-district and All-Parish honors as an infielder playing shortstop and was the Defensive MVP of the All-Parish team last season. She said she’ll play wherever she’s needed at Southeastern.
“I know he (Fremin) has a solid team, and I know I’m going to have to work my way in,” Magee said. “I know when I’m given the opportunity, I can’t take it for granted. At the end of the day, I trust whatever Coach Rick does, and if I’m in the lineup, that’s great, and if not, I trust his coaching that he’s putting the best nine out there, sometimes 10, but I trust him.”
For Bennett, signing day was a time for reflection.
“I’m a little nervous, anxious, I guess just really excited to go to the next level and experiencing what the whole big college thing is,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for getting this far.”
Bennett, who signed as a catcher, credited Southern Miss assistant coach Aaron Longenecker and her travel ball coach, Tammy VERMEULEN with D1Vision getting her through the recruiting process. Bennett said she had a good showing at a Southern Miss camp, which helped her cause.
“They really liked my catching skills – how verbal I was and how (much of a leader) I was on the field …,” Bennett said. “My stick was good and everything. They really liked that, obviously. I performed my best there.”
Bennett said she also liked the Hattiesburg, Miss., campus.
“I loved it,” he said. “The campus is not too big for me at all. I can walk from end to end. I like that. I don’t have to drive. Save some gas. It’s really pretty. Everything’s pretty much organized … It’s just so beautiful out there.”
A visit to a USM practice also helped Bennett in her decision-making process, and she said she was impressed with the approach of Longenecker and head coach Natalie Poole.
“They really like to teach and continue coaching,” Bennett said. “They didn’t really yell or anything with mistakes. I love that they still influence coaching, and they’re like, ‘hey, we can always make improvements,’ but they don’t attack you. They stand by your side. They’re always willing to help and improve you in your performance.”
Meanwhile, Chandler signed with LSU-Eunice, and there’s no doubt she made her mother, Grace, proud.
“Today was a very emotional and exciting day,” Chandler said after taking her signing photo with her family, including a portrait of her mother, who was killed in an auto accident last spring. “I got really nervous, but it’s really big and it’s everything I ever dreamed of. I know all my hard work paid off finally. It’s just really exciting.”
Getting to signing day was a process for Chandler, who said things paid off for her this summer when LSU-Eunice coaches approached her after a game. After attending a camp and taking a tour of campus in August, she made her college choice.
“It just felt like home, and I decided then and there I was like, ‘Hey, this is where I want to go,’” Chandler said. “I just really connected with some of the players and the coaches. It just felt the people I’ve been growing up with my whole life. It was so homey and really felt like I belonged there.”
Chandler said establishing a relationship with the LSU-Eunice coaching staff was also key in her decision to sign with the Lady Bengals.
“I just feel as if the coaches are a part of my family …,” she said. “I feel like they’re a really good support, especially with everything that happened. They’re just very supportive and very understanding, and that’s what I like about it.”
Chandler signed as a pitcher after earning second-team all-district and All-Parish honors as a junior. She realizes she’s going to have to put in some work in Eunice, but she’s fine with that.
“I think if I keep doing what I’m doing, that really shouldn’t be an issue,” she said of playing time. “If I just keep improving and doing what I’m supposed to, then I think I think I’m going to grow, and I’m going to get really good.”
Demopulos reached one of his goals in signing with Holmes Community College, located in Goodman, Miss.
“I have been wanting to do this for a long time,” he said. “It’s been my dream ever since going to high school, and I really took the step of saying I want to work harder. I want to go somewhere after high school and really play.”
Demopulos, a pitcher, got his first varsity action last season in district play, including a 12-inning streak with no runs scored against him. He said he got Holmes’ attention after hitting 91 miles per hour while pitching at a showcase, leading to a visit to campus.
“I threw for them, and I saw their campus, and I really liked it,” he said. “It looked like a really nice place, and they have some nice facilities over there, so I said I want to go there.”
He said he also liked the coaching style of Bulldogs head coach Scott DeLoach, and Demopulos said he’s ‘expecting to go there and play’.
“They’re kind of young coaches, so I feel like they understand what it’s like to be a player, and they really look after us,” Demopulos said.
Owens recalled putting in long summers and playing for several different teams before getting an opportunity to play at Meridian CC, located in Meridian, Miss.
“It’s a dream I’ve been just working on for a long time just trying to put a lot of work into,” Owens said.
Owens said the Holmes coaches watched him play over the summer and talked to Live Oak’s coaches to get to know more about him. Owens said he also talked with former Live Oak catcher Blaise Priester, who signed with Holmes two years ago.
“It just came down to what would get me to the next level after college, and this was just the best fit for me,” Owens said.
Owens, who signed as a pitcher. said he visited the campus, which helped with his decision. He said the Holmes coaches have also liked what they’ve seen from him.
“It’s just being a left-hander, just being a really good competitor and just coming up there ready to play my freshman year,” Owens said. “It makes me feel really good, but also, I’m kind of proud of myself for all the work that I’ve put in to get to that stage.”
