Live Oak signees

Live Oak's Kayce Bennett (Southern Miss), Kaylee Chandler (LSU-Eunice), Chloe Magee (Southeastern Louisiana), Braxton Demopulos (Holmes Community College) and Hunter Owens (Meridian Community College) signed Wednesday. Bennett, Chandler and Magee signed to play softball, while Demopulos and Owens signed to play baseball.

WATSON – A group of Live Oak softball and baseball players are getting the chance to continue their careers on the collegiate level.

Softball players Chloe Magee (Southeastern Louisiana University), Kayce Bennett (Southern Mississippi) and Kaylee Chandler (LSU-Eunice) and baseball players Braxton Demopulos (Holmes Community College) and Hunter Owens (Meridian Community College) signed during a ceremony Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.

Chloe Magee signs

Live Oak's Chloe Magee signed to play softball at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Kayce Bennett signs

Live Oak's Kayce Bennett signed to play softball at Southern Mississippi.
Kaylee Chandler signs

Live Oak's Kaylee Chandler signed to play softball at LSU-Eunice.
Braxton Demopulos signs

Live Oak's Braxton Demopulos signed to play baseball at Holmes Community College.
Hunter Owens signs

Live Oak's Hunter Owens signed to play baseball at Meridian Community College.

