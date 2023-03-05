The Live Oak softball team moved to 12-0 on the season, picking up wins over West Monroe, Barbe and Southside in the Acadiana Tournament over the weekend.
LIVE OAK 8, WEST MONROE 5
The Eagles broke the game open with seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
With Live Oak up 4-0, Haleigh Cushingberry singled in a run, and Kayce Bennett had a three-run home run in a four-run sixth. Bennett broke the school's career record for home runs last week.
West Monroe got a two-run home run in the sixth and another as part of a three-run seventh.
Bennett went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, and Chloe Magee went 3-for-4 with three runs to lead Live Oak, which had 10 hits.
AK Phillips gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and struck out one in a complete game win.
LIVE OAK 8, BARBE 4
Magee went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs as Live Oak collected 11 hits, building a 7-1 lead after four innings.
Cushingberry went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Phillips had two RBIs.
Kameran Kent gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and struck out three in a complete game win.
LIVE OAK 8, SOUTHSIDE 3
The Eagles trailed 1-0 but put together a seven-run fourth inning to pull away for the win.
Bennett capped the inning with a three-run home run, while Kent had a solo home run in the sixth to close out the game’s scoring.
Magee went 2-for-3 with a run, Kent was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI as Live Oak had 10 hits.
Kaylee Chandler gave up six hits, a walk and struck out five in a complete game win.
