The Live Oak softball team went 3-0 over the weekend, capping it with an 11-6 win over St. John of Plaquemine on Saturday.
On Friday, Kaylee Chandler hurled a three-hitter and hit a home run in a 12-2 win over St. Charles Catholic, and Kameron Kent threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Loreauville.
LIVE OAK 11, ST. JOHN 6
The Eagles scored in every inning but the sixth, building an 8-3 lead after four innings.
Live Oak led 11-4 before St. John scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. St. John hit three solo home runs in the game.
Hailey Hughes went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Kaitlyn Alello was 3-for-4 with three runs, Chloe Magee went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Shaun Leiva was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Haleigh Cushingberry had two runs and two RBIs as Live Oak collected 14 hits.
Chandler gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and struck out four. Kelsey Hopkins walked one in an inning of relief, and Kent gave up two hits and a run in an inning.
LIVE OAK 15, LOREAUVILLE 0
Live Oak led 4-0 after two innings and put the game away with 11 runs in the fourth, getting 16 hits in the game.
The Eagles got 10 hits in the fourth as Magee went 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Kent was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Clark went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Hopkins was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Chandler was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
LIVE OAK 12, ST. CHARLES 2
Live Oak scored in every inning to get the win, while Chandler struck out three and walked one in five innings.
The Eagles led 3-2, and Chandler hit a three-run home run to key a five-run third after Gracie Bailey doubled and Kaitlyn Alello singled.
Bailey had a two-run home run in the fourth after Raelee Clark doubled, pushing the lead to 10-2.
Clark doubled to score Emma Brooks in a two-run fifth to end the game.
Shaun Leiva was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Clark went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Alello was 3-for-3 with two runs, and Bailey was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs as Live Oak had 15 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.