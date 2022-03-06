Live Oak built a big lead then held off a Sam Houston rally in an 11-8 win Saturday in the Acadiana Tournament.
The Eagles led 11-2 before Sam Houston put together a six-run sixth on six hits and a walk, including three straight doubles and a two-run home run by Lexi Dibbley, who had two home runs in the game.
Live Oak snapped a 1-1 tie, scoring one in the second and three each in the third through fifth innings.
Emma Brooks had a three-run home run in the fourth, putting Live Oak up 8-2.
Kameron Kent was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Haleigh Cushingberry went 3-for-5 with two runs, Kaitlyn Alello was 2-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs and Hailey Hughes as 2-for-4 with a run.
Kent gave up eight runs, 10 hits, four walks and struck out six in 5.2 innings, while Haley Howitz gave up a hit in a third of an inning of relief and Kaylee Chandler gave up a hit in an inning.
LIVE OAK 7, SOUTHSIDE 4
The Eagles used a four-run first to spark the win and got three late runs after Southside cut the lead to 4-3.
Kent had a two-run double to highlight the first inning, and Ali Moss had a three-run home run with two out in the fourth for Southside.
Southside cut the lead to 5-4 before Shaun Leiva and Haliegh Cushingberry single in runs in the sixth.
Cushingberry was 2-for-2 with two RBIs as Live Oak had five hits.
Chandler gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and struck out two in 3.2 innings, while Kent gave up four hits, a run, a walk and struck out four in 3.1 innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 5, BARBE 2
Kent hurled a complete game, giving up five hits and two runs with two walks and a strikeout.
Live Oak scored two runs on three straight singles and an error in the first, and Barbe cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth.
Kayce Bennett, who went 3-for-3, singled in a run in the fifth, and Barbe had consecutive doubles in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-2.
Brooks had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to cap the scoring.
Chloe Magee scored two runs for Live Oak.
