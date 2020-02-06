CENTRAL - Live Oak couldn't make a hot-shooting first half hold up, falling victim to a hot-shooting effort from Central in the second half in which the Wildcats took a 79-67 non-district victory Wednesday.
The Eagles, who host Zachary in the start of District 4-5A play on Friday, built a 42-34 halftime lead on the scoring output of Darian Ricard, who had 14 of his 19 points during that stretch.
Guards Lawrence Pierre topped Live Oak with 25 points and C.J. Davis added nine for Live Oak which made had 13 3-point field goals.
Central outscored Live Oak 47-25 in the second half behind the production of Rylen Walker, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. Malik Hillard added 21 and Juan Banks 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.