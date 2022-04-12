DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Horse Show Association hosted its first open show of the season on April 2 at the South Park Arena.
Margaret Williams won first place in the walk-trot jackpot, while Lauren Harris was second.
April LeJeune won the barrel racing jackpot with Frances Broussard second.
High Point Winners were: Peanut Judged – Kathryn Raye; Peanut Timed – Layton Jacob; Pee Wee Judged – Madison Jacob; Pee Wee Timed – Alli Huff; Junior Judged – Erin Whittington; Junior Timed – April LeJeune; Senior Judged – Dr. Neely Heidorn and Senior Timed – Kassie Wascom.
The free, family-friendly events are open to the public and have been held at the South Park Arena since 1986. Each show features English and Halter events, Western Judged events, as well as timed vvents.
Additional Open Horse Shows will be offered on the following dates throughout the year: April 30; May 21; May 28; June 11; Sept. 17; Oct. 1; Oct.15; Oct. 29; Nov. 12.
The Livingston Horse Show Association is a local organization that was formed in 1986 by Dee Senez, Louisiana’s first female jockey, and has been based at the South Park Arena in Denham Springs. LHSA is one of the longest running horse show associations in the state with almost 200 members. The association exists to promote local interest in horse related events and to provide recreational activity for those interested, with a special emphasis on families and youth. LHSA hosts many events that include riders of all ages including equestrians with disabilities.
