BASEBALL
Monday
Dunham at Denham Springs (7:00 p.m.), Walker at Dutchtown (7:30 p.m.), Springfield vs. Albany at Springfield (5:00), Hammond vs. Albany at Springfield (7:30 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
At Woodlawn High
3:50 p.m. – Live Oak vs. Central
4:40 p.m. – Hammond vs. Walker
5:30 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. St. Michael
6:20 p.m.– Runnels vs. Holden
Tuesday
University at Denham Springs (7:00 p.m.), Walker at Dunham (7:30 p.m.), Loranger vs. Springfield at Hammond (5:00 p.m.)
Wednesday
7-on-7 Football (10:30 a.m.)
At Live Oak High School (Teams participating Ponchatoula, Broadmoor, Episcopal, Live Oak)
At Denham Springs High School (Teams participating Springfield, Madison Prep, Hammond, Denham Springs)
At Walker High School (Teams participating Albany, Northeast, St. Helena, Walker)
BASEBALL
Dutchtown at Walker (7:30 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
At Woodlawn High
2:10 p.m. – Runnels vs. Doyle
3:50 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Hammond
4:40 p.m. – St. Amant vs. Live Oak
6:20 p.m. – Walker vs. East Ascension
Thursday
University at Walker (7:30 p.m.)
