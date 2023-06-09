Being named the Class 5A Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association isn’t something Live Oak’s Katie Prescott set out to do, but the honor is all hers.
“I don’t think that’s any coach’s end goal,” Prescott said of earning the honor. “I think everybody’s goal is to do right by the kids and win state championships, but it’s definitely an honor to be viewed highly by your peers.”
Prescott’s Coach of the Year selection highlights an LSWA all-state squad featuring Live Oak’s Kayce Bennett and Chloe Magee on the softball side along with Walker’s Hannah Capello and Caitlyn Riche’. Bennett made the first team, while Magee, Capello and Riche’ were honorable mention selections.
On the baseball team, Live Oak’s Lane Lusk made the first team, while teammates Brock Davis, Cooper Smith and Sawyer Pruitt were honorable mention selections.
The Live Oak softball team finished the season 31-5, starting the year with a 17-game win streak. Prescott said an indicator that the Eagles could have a solid team this season came while competing in the Acadiana Tournament in early March, going 3-0 against West Monroe, Barbe and Southside.
“That usually gives us a pretty good indication of at least what we’re going to have that year and just the type of competitors that are going to be on the field,” she said.
Prescott said a more memorable game came in an 11-8 win at St. Thomas More in 10 innings.
“When we went extra innings with them and I saw both teams fighting and playing the game the right way and competing and cheering one another on, it was just a really positive environment for both programs,” she said. “I think at that moment, it was the most fun game I’ve ever been a part of as a high school coach. It was really cool to see our team come together and play 10 innings. I don’t think at the time we knew, but I think that was the beginning of us seeing what a special group of young girls we had. Even our parents and our fan base at that point was just so positive. You could tell everybody was all in.”
Live Oak earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I non-select playoff bracket, picking up a bye in the first round, followed by a 12-3 win over East Ascension in the regional round and a 13-1 win over West Ouachita in the quarterfinals to earn a trip to the state tournament.
No. 3 Sam Houston defeated the Eagles 6-3 in the semifinals behind four home runs before losing to No. 1 St. Amant 4-0 in the championship game. St. Amant defeated Live Oak twice in District 5-5A play during the regular season.
In the grand scheme of things, Prescott said what the team accomplished is about more than wins and losses.
“All of our success is based on a group effort, so it’s not one coach. It’s not one player,” she said. “It’s a collective group coming together for a common goal, but it does take a ton of buy-in and a group of kids and adults to be selfless and always put the team first. I think when teams do that, the hard thing is to be selfless and to serve others, but when you’re willing to do that, the reward is so great. I just think our team was able to be a role model for that type of living, and that means more to me than the wins or making it to the state tournament that if our team can make a difference in the world and live the right way and play the game the right way, that’s so much more than any championship or accolade.”
St. Amant’s Addison Jackson is the Outstanding Player after going 32-2 with a 0.93 ERA with 288 strikeouts in the circle, while hitting .521 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs.
Bennett, a catcher, made the team after hitting .583 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs.
“It means a lot, especially for my community as well,” Bennett said of earning all-state honors. “I’m glad I can represent the Livingston Parish side … and I’m also glad that my teammate, Chloe Magee, is also able to represent Livingston Parish. I think it’s a great honor for both of us, and I think we’re both really excited.”
Bennett, a Southern Mississippi signee, credited her coaches and teammates for her success this season.
“(It’s) putting in a lot of work, mentally and physically because sometimes physically, it’s there and you have a mental blockage, so as a player, you have to mentally and physically ready for a game … and I think our coach did a really good job of preparing us for before games and after games,” she said. “Even before we played, we had study hall. We all went outside. We all hung out together because if you have no team chemistry or bonds, you’re not going to jell well. I think that’s what really helped us out, and especially with me. Bonding with my teammates meant a lot. It really did.”
It’s the first all-state recognition from the LSWA for Magee, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” she said. “I’m happy that I got it. I’ve been wanting it just because I’ve never done it before. I’m just happy. It was a good senior year, good to go out on a high note, and I had a lot of fun this year, so I’m happy that other people were able to see that.”
Magee, a shortstop, hit .585 with 32 RBIs, 72 runs and 55 stolen bases.
“I don’t think it was any different than the years before,” Magee said of her play as a senior. “We call it at Live Oak, you start reaping your rewards, and I think this year I just finally reaped some of those rewards for the years I put in work. I feel like I still have to put the same amount of work in no matter what awards I get, but I do think if I hadn’t put that work in the previous four years, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. I still expect to keep working, and I’m excited for these next for years at Southeastern, and I’m going to work just as hard, if not harder, because I know this next level is even tougher.”
Capello, a junior pitcher, had a 3.80 ERA with 102 strikeouts in her first season playing on the varsity level.
“Honestly, it was a little unexpected, but it’s really cool, especially this being the first year playing (varsity),” she said. “I don’t really know how to feel right now, but I feel great.”
She said being persistent helped her learn the ropes as the Lady Cats’ primary pitcher.
“It’s just keep working, and then when it wasn’t on, I had to figure it out and get it together,” Capello said. “In the end, apparently it added up. Everything played out how it needed to.”
Capello is also looking to build on this season heading into her senior year.
“Hopefully it’s not an honorable mention (next year), but better,” she said.
Riche’, a senior catcher, hit .303 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.
“It’s amazing,” she said of the honor. “I just feel so grateful. This is awesome. We had a really great team this year, so I think everyone did their part, and people putting in extra work just did it. It’s just amazing to think that I got all-state. I think it’s all about just having confidence, and once you believe in yourself, you’ll do great things.”
On the baseball side, Lusk made the team after hitting .472 with two home runs, nine doubles, six triples, 27 RBIs and five stolen bases.
“It’s awesome,” Lusk said of making the team. “We’ve got a bunch of talented kids in the 5A class, so just being on that team is awesome. It’s a blessing.”
Lusk, who signed with Northwestern State, said having a year of varsity experience under his belt helped him in his senior year.
“Last year was really my first year really starting every game and getting a taste of high school baseball, and then coming into this year, I had a lot more confidence with myself and just trusted my work,” he said. “I put in the work in the offseason and just trusted myself throughout the year, and I think it paid off all right.”
Smith, a sophomore catcher, hit .398 with four home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 43 RBIs.
“It’s a pretty big honor,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of good players in 5A, and even being honorable mention is a pretty big award. I hope to get first team next year and continue to do better in the following years. I’m glad I got recognized …”
Smith said getting playing time as a freshman last season helped him prepare for this season.
“The experience from last year helped a lot, and I knew what to expect this year,” Smith said. “I had more confidence this year, and I’ve gotten more physical. All those things kind of factored into consistency.”
Davis, a sophomore infielder, hit .430 with 26 runs, four doubles, three triples 18 RBIs with three stolen bases after dislocating his kneecap and missing two weeks in the middle of the season.
“That took a lot out of me mentally and just having to come back from that and play the rest of the season, it makes me feel good,” he said of earning all-state recognition.
He said the toughest part of dealing with the injury was getting back into playing shape during a key portion of the season.
“Seeing the live pitching, that kind of all went away – kind of getting out of shape from routine – staying on routine is a big part of baseball, and that definitely breaks that habit when you get hurt,” Davis said. “The main thing you’ve got to do is just lock in on every rep you get in practice. You’ve got to stay locked in. You’ve got to want it. I feel like just staying locked in all the time gets you ready for big moments and stuff like that.”
Pruitt, a sophomore pitcher, went 4-0 with a save with 67 strikeouts and a 2.05 ERA in 44.1 innings.
“Just to do it as a sophomore, it’s great,” he said of earning all-state honor.
Pruitt, who committed to Ole Miss, said his breakout season started coming together during fall workouts, and he’s hoping to build on this year’s success.
“It definitely surprised me,” he said. “I think it surprised everybody around me, to be honest.”
“It’s just working out a lot, just getting mentally and physically tougher,” he said.
Barbe’s Donovan LaSalle was the Outstanding Player, capping the season with a grand slam as part of a nine-run seventh inning in the Bucs’ 10-4 win over West Monroe in the Division I non-select championship game. LaSalle hit .510 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 57 runs and 33 stolen bases.
Kenny Goodlett is the Coach of the Year after leading Jesuit to the Division I select title.
2023 LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL TEAMS
BASEBALL
P Drew Ferguson West Monroe So. 10-1
P Landon Victorian Barbe Jr. 8-0
P Jake Brown Sulphur Sr. 10-2
P Giancarlo Arencibia Rummel Jr. 7-1
C Clayton Pourciau Catholic Sr. .402
IF Sam Ardoin Sam Houston Sr. .391
IF Mikey Ryan Rummel Jr. .411
IF Ryan Darrah Brother Martin So. .434
IF Hayden Federico West Monroe Jr. .420
OF John Pearson West Monroe Jr. .424
OF Lane Lusk Live Oak Sr. .472
OF Donovan Lasalle Barbe Sr. .510
UTL Joe Bordelon Alexandria Sr. 6-4
UTL William Good Jesuit Sr. 7-1
UTL Michael O’Brien John Curtis 6-1
UTL Alex Ainsworth Catholic Sr. 7-0
UTL Trey Hawsey West Monroe Jr. .397
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DONOVAN LASALLE, BARBE
COACH OF THE YEAR: KENNY GOODLETT, JESUIT
Honorable mention: Bradyn Garner, West Monroe; Trent Anderson, West Monroe; Chris Clark, Alexandria; Wes Oates, Pineville; Grant Trahan, Barbe; Kasen Bellard, Barbe; Dillion Bird, Sulphur; Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur; Mason Canter, Central Lafourche; Trey Doucet, H.L. Bourgeois; Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne; Tyler Solar, Thibodaux; Justin Szymanski, Ruston; JR Tollett, Ruston; Bryce Wilson, Chalmette; Brock Davis, Live Oak; Cooper Smith, Live Oak; Kevin Robinson, Byrd; Austin Anderson, Haughton; Sawyer Simmons, Benton; Austin Lorenz, Alexandria; Brady Hoffman, Pineville; Nick Robinson, Ruston; Luke Benoit, Sulphur; Grayden Harris, Central; William Schmidt, Catholic; Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak; Bryce Pitts, Jesuit; Gavin Simeon, Brother Martin; Patrick Laiche, Brother Martin; Mason Estrada, Covington; Gates Barre, Jesuit; Branson Arceneaux, Thibodaux; Josh Eames, John Curtis; Walker Wicklund, Captain Shreve; Alex Dupuy, Natchitoches Central; Clayton Brandon, Airline; Gavin Nix, Rummel; Brock Laird, Natchitoches Central; Trenton Lape, Parkway; Barrett Newman, Parkway; Frank Randol, Brother Martin; Shane Lee, Destrehan; Kade Anderson, St. Paul’s; Drew Tomlin, Alexandria; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; John Carmichael, Destrehan; Trip Dobson, Catholic; Dominic Pellegrin, Holy Cross; Steven Spalitta, Fontainebleau; Aiden Grab, Mandeville.
SOFTBALL
P Lexi Dibbley Sam Houston Sr. 25-3
P Addison Jackson, St. Amant Sr. 32-2
P Maddie Robinson Natchitoches Central Sr. 24-6
P Kayla Giardina Chapelle Jr. 20-4
C Kayce Bennett Live Oak Sr. .568
IF Mykail Lusco Dominican Sr. .447
IF Brielle Texada Alexandria Fr. .427
IF Mady Manning West Monroe Sr. .513
IF Alix Franklin St. Amant Jr. .544
OF Dayzja Williams Alexandria Sr. .492
OF Karli Sellers West Monroe Sr. .395
OF Kai Goodman John Curtis Jr. 504
UTL Bailey Henderson Pineville Sr. .426
UTL Sophia Romero Acadiana Sr. .411
UTL Brylie Fontenot Sam Houston Sr. .393
UTL Jenna Samuel Northshore Sr. 16-5
UTL Makinsey Elisar St. Amant Sr. .474
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON JACKSON, ST. AMANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: KATIE PRESCOTT, LIVE OAK
Honorable mention: Chloe Massey, West Monroe; Avery Freer, West Ouachita; Addison Eckert, West Ouachita; Bevan Hartnett, Pineville; Mary Claire Brinkman, Alexandria; Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana; Hannah Capello, Walker; Lily Domangue, Central Lafourche; Ja’Lise Stewart, Terrebonne; Jada Stoot, H.L. Bourgeois; Alyssa Naquin, Thibodaux; Baleigh Scott, Barbe; Emma Thomson, Sulphur; Claire Thompson, Alexandria; Katie Kempton John Curtis Jr.; Aubry Townsend, Captain Shreve; Avery Killan, Mount Carmel; Kelsie Schmidt; Chapelle; Gabby Miller, John Curtis; Elena Heng, Airline; Sophia Livers, Benton; Ariana Mathews, Haughton; Ella Vickers, Haughton; Kira Manganello, John Curtis; Christina Curtis, Ponchatoula; Delaney Trosclair, Chapelle; Jenna Cancienne, Hahnville; Kloe White, Hahnville; Madelyn Halle, Pineville; Bryalyn Waggoner, West Ouachita; Aubrey Hobbs, Sam Houston; Chloe Magee, Live Oak; Carolina Eidson, Sam Houston; Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central; Emersyn Disotell, Benton; Paige Marshall, Airline; Bailey Nelson, Mount Carmel; Allie Domangue, Chapelle; Ella Bertucci, Dominican; Brilynn Singh, Ponchatoula; Cortlynn Bennett, Pineville; Caitlyn Riche’, Walker; Aniya Harris, Chalmette.
