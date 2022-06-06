Travis Swaggerty

Travis Swaggerty

 Photo courtesy of milb.com

Former Denham Springs High standout Travis Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Swaggerty, who played collegiately at South Alabama and was the Pirates’ first-round draft pick in 2018 (No. 10 overall), had a .280 batting average with five stolen bases, five doubles, two triples and four home runs in 35 games at Indianapolis.

He didn’t play in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.