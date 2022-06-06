Former Denham Springs High standout Travis Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Swaggy. pic.twitter.com/AbC0iOnqNP— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 5, 2022
Swaggerty, who played collegiately at South Alabama and was the Pirates’ first-round draft pick in 2018 (No. 10 overall), had a .280 batting average with five stolen bases, five doubles, two triples and four home runs in 35 games at Indianapolis.
He didn’t play in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
