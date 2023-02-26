The Maurepas softball team dropped a pair of games, with Loranger grabbing a 20-3 win Thursday, and Northlake Christian scoring a 15-0 win Friday.
LORANGER 20, MAUREPAS 3
Loranger snapped a 2-2 tie with a nine-run third inning while adding three in the fourth and six in the fifth.
After Loranger grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Maurepas rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the game as Jordyn Pickrell and Belle Winkle had consecutive one-out singles.
Pickrell scored on a passed ball and Skyler Fontenot singled in a run to make the score 2-2 before Loranger pulled away.
With Loranger ahead 20-2, Brooklyn Reine led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and scored on Pickrell’s single for the game’s final run.
Reine went 2-for-3 with a run, Pickrell was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Winkle was 2-for-3 with a run as Maurepas had eight hits.
Saydie Sterling gave up six hits, 11 runs, six walks and struck out three in three innings, while Reine gave up nine runs, six walks and struck out three in two innings of relief.
Mikki Watts, who went 5-for-5 with five runs and six RBIs to lead Loranger, had a solo home run in the top of the first.
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 15, MAUREPAS 0
Northlake scored in every inning as Maurepas got two hits in the contest.
Northlake got four runs in the first five in the second and three each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Fontenot and Olivia Fleniken had hits for Maurepas.
Sterling gave up nine hits, 15 runs and 12 walks while striking out three.
