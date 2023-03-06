The Maurepas softball team went 1-2 in the Choudrant Tournament over the weekend, getting a 23-3 win over Simsboro on Friday behind a two-hitter from Saydie Sterling.
D’Arbonne Woods and Choudrant scored 15-0 victories over the Lady Wolves on Saturday.
Simsboro got its runs in the top of the first before the Lady Wolves got eight in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Brooklyn Reine.
Maurepas put the game away with 15 runs in the bottom of the second on 10 hits, five walks and four hit batters.
Jordyn Pickrell and Belle Winkle had consecutive two-run doubles to key the inning.
Reine went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs, Pickrell was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Winkle went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Sterling, Olivia Fleniken and Madisyn Reine each scored three runs.
Nine players got hits for Maurepas.
Sterling gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out four in 2.2 innings.
D'ARBONNE WOODS 15, MAUREPAS 0
D’Arbonne Woods scored in every inning of the four-inning contest while holding the Lady Wolves to two hits.
Sterling and Brooklyn Reine combined to give up 11 hits, 11 runs and seven walks while striking out one in three innings.
Brooklyn Reine and Madysin Reine each had a hit for Maurepas.
Choudrant scored four in the first and 11 in the third of the three-inning contest while limiting Maurepas to two hits.
Choudrant’s big inning featured six walks, three hit batters, a double, two singles and a steal of home for the game’s final run.
Pickrell and Sterling had the hits for the Lady Wolves.
Brooklyn Reine gave up eight hits, 15 runs and walked nine while striking out three in 2.2 innings.
