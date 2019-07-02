HAMMOND – David Kiefer was named the new men’s basketball coach at Southeastern Louisiana University on Tuesday, the school’s athletic director Jay Artigues announced.
The hiring is still pending the approval of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.
Kiefer, a native of St. Petersburg, Fla. and 2007 graduate of Kansas State, had previously served as the programs interim head coach since the resignation of Jay Ladner, who took the same position at Southern Mississippi in July.
“We’re pleased to have David Kiefer lead the Southeastern Louisiana men’s basketball program,” Artigues said. “We have steadily improved on and off the court over the past several years and Coach Kiefer has played a large part in that progress. We’re expecting the Lions’ dedication to excellence in competition, in the classroom and in the community to continue under Coach Kiefer’s direction.”
Kiefer would become the fifth coach in program history. He previously served for three years under Ladner as the program’s associate head coach.
He’s served as SLU’s lead recruiting during his stay, helping the Lions to the 2017-18 Southland Conference championship and the first trip to the NIT in program history.
"I’m extremely thankful to (university president) Dr. John Crain, Mr. Jay Artigues and our administration for the opportunity to lead the Southeastern men’s basketball program,” Kiefer said. “Coach Ladner left our program in tremendous shape and I’ll always be appreciative to him for bringing myself and my family to Hammond. I’m blessed to have the chance to build on our initial success and am eager to continue to grow our program on and off the court.”
Kiefer expects the Lions to develop an identity early in his tenure.
“We’re going to put forth maximum effort in everything we do and develop good habits,” Kiefer said. “We will be a tough, defensive-minded team and grow together. The teams that have been successful in our league are the ones who play with the most energy and effort on a consistent basis. We’re going to set that tone and expectation from day one.”
Aside from his recruiting responsibility, Kiefer was responsible for working with SLU’s guard where he helped tutor All-SLC selection Marlain Veal, the school’s career leader in assists and second-leading scorer.
Kiefer started his coaching career as a student manager at Cincinnati and Kansas State, working under coaches Frank Martin, Bob Huggins and Andy Kennedy. In Kiefer’s final season before coming to SLU, he spent a year on Martin’s staff at South Carolina, serving as the director of video services and coordinated Martin’s summer camps.
Kiefer’s career also includes stops at Central Florida, Arlington Country Day High School and St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Maryland.
