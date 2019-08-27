The black and gold No. 92 jersey encased on the wall in the rear of Live Oak football coach Brett Beard’s office is striking and makes for quite a conversation piece.
It’s a Senior Day tribute to Beard, then a menacing 300-pound defensive tackle during his collegiate days at Vanderbilt in Nashville, featuring pictures of Beard in action, two of them making tackles and another barging through the line to block a field goal.
The ground-level photographs create quite a spectacle, bringing into clear focus Beard’s No. 92 jersey, which has undoubtedly caught the attention of many of his players during his five-year coaching stint at Live Oak, none bigger than senior nose guard Jalen Lee – this year’s prized defensive line prospect, who’s committed to LSU.
“My junior year, he actually let me wear it (during spring practice) and then took it back,” Lee said of the No. 92 jersey.
Since there’s never been a demand to fill every available jersey number (7 and 85 are retired), Beard’s never rotated his old number onto the Eagles’ roster during his previous four years at Live Oak.
That is until now with Lee, who has distinguished himself as the school’s first player to commit to a Southeastern Conference school, becoming the first player under Beard to carry on his coach’s playing legacy by wearing the No. 92 jersey.
“He always wanted it,” said Beard, who also wore the number as a graduate transfer in his only season at Southeastern – a jersey that’s also framed in his office. “I’ve never had to use the number, but if anyone’s fit for it, I guess to have that connection, it would be him.”
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Lee previously played his first two years at Live Oak wearing No. 68, playing defensive tackle and some offensive line.
Beard fended off Lee’s previous attempts to swap numbers, essentially sending a subtle challenge to try and appeal to the competitive side of his young understudy.
It was game on.
Beard saw there was a deeper meaning to wearing No. 92 when Lee began taking unofficial visits during the spring where prospective athletes take studio quality pictures in that school’s uniform – from head to toe.
The jersey number of choice for Lee in all of his photos?
“I saw he was wearing 92, and I told him he looked good in 92,” Beard said. “I told him that he could have it.”
It wasn’t the first time Beard’s tested the patience of Lee, who turned heads at the school’s feeder program at Live Oak Middle School.
Lee had worked his way to the head of the eighth-grade class, but wanted more and was hopeful – along with his father - of being able to participate in spring drills with Live Oak’s varsity team.
Beard asked Lee to tap the brakes, continue to work hard and improve, and his day for such an opportunity would eventually present itself.
“Jalen and his father weren’t real happy with me,” Beard recalled. “I explained to them on two occasions that when he got to us as a freshman, he was an injury away, but we needed to focus on the guys we had that would be playing. I told them to trust me, that he was going to be a good player in time. He just had to pay his dues.”
Beard’s rationale eventually eased Lee’s disappointment, a moment that turned pivotal in his eventual development.
“Coach Beard told me that it’s tough for a 14-year-old to go against an 18-year-old,” Lee said. “It’s different and the game’s much faster. He didn’t want to kill my confidence level. For me, it played a major role.”
A late-season injury on the defensive line his freshman year opened a door that Lee stepped through, becoming a constant on Live Oak’s interior front.
Lee said his first taste of varsity action came against Central in the 2016 regular-season finale, a moment he still fondly remembers.
“I guess I didn’t do too bad, I stayed out there,” Lee said. “I had a lot of guys pulling for me, kept me going and helped me through it. I knew how big the stage was going to be.”
Lee became increasingly comfortable, establishing the foundation where the two-year starter has evolved into not only a defensive pillar for Live Oak, but one the nation’s top defensive linemen.
A year ago, Lee was named first team All-Parish and All-District 4-5A with 74 tackles, 9 quarterback hurries, eight tackles for loss and 5 ½ quarterback sacks.
His reputation grew well outside of the borders of Livingston Parish as some of the nation’s biggest brand-name programs – LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida and Oregon to name a few – made rare trips to Live Oak’s campus.
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch him grow into what he’s become,” Beard said.
Lee, who received his first scholarship offer as a junior from South Alabama, found himself in the crosshairs of a national recruiting tug-o-war. He was a four-star prospect, ranked among the top 30 defensive tackles in the country, who after narrowing his list of schools to five after the spring, committed to LSU on June 19 where he plans to sign in December.
“I don’t have to worry about anything else but helping my team win a state championship,” Lee said. “I just want to go out and compete and have fun with my teammates and enjoy my last ride of high school football.”
