SULPHUR – Less than 24 hours after the Doyle baseball team advanced to its first Class 2A final, coach Tim Beatty said he was taking notes.
He and assistant coach Darrell Frasier were paying attention to details, even the little ones, as the Tigers prepared for the state championship game.
No, the Tigers didn’t win a state title after Kinder put together an eight-run third inning to spark an 11-4 win in the title game, but Beatty might want to keep that notebook handy. He may need it sooner than later.
Why? Doyle has itself in position to get back to Sulphur.
The Tigers lost six seniors – Mason Davis, Hunter Mizell, Kolt Mitchell, Cole Mack, Luke Sanders and Brooks Beatty -- to graduation, and Beatty credited the group with setting the tone for the season.
“In the weight room, those guys stepped it up during the season,” he said. “The duties around the field -- they led by example. They came early, stayed late. They were great leaders toward this young group of sophomores we’ve got in the program. I think they know they’re going to have to step it up now that the seniors are gone.”
Most of the time, losing that much experience on a team means rebuilding the following season, but that’s not the case.
Brock Adams, who started the championship game, is one of three juniors on Doyle's state tournament roster. Tyson Stewart, Braden Keen, Cade Watts and Logan Turner, who were key cogs in the team’s offensive success this season, are sophomores, while Braden McLin is a freshman. Andrew Yuratich, who hurled a complete game in the Tigers’ semifinal win over Welsh, is also a sophomore, and some of those players have been starting since they were eighth-graders.
That all looks good on paper, but let’s be honest, sometimes it takes a break here and there to get to the championship game. This year’s Tigers started 5-6, including a three-game losing streak in the University High tournament to Episcopal, Lutcher and U-High. That was the team’s longest losing streak of the season on its way to a program-record 29-win season.
There’s also the aspect of the team dynamic, which Mack said was a major factor in Doyle making its deep postseason run.
“We’re a tight-knit group,” he said. “We hang out on the field and off the field. We do a lot of different stuff that’s not baseball, but it just makes us tighter as a baseball team. It just kind of helps everybody click a little better.”
The other part of the equation is figuring out how to handle the atmosphere at Sulphur’s McMurry Park, which for those who have never been to the state tournament, can be a challenge in itself, especially for smaller schools.
“The atmosphere,” Mitchell said of playing at McMurry Park. “All the people in the stands, because we’re not used to all that. That’s kind of a big step up.”
What helped the Tigers in that department is that the Doyle faithful and student body came out in force in Sulphur to cheer their team on, and there’s no doubt that type of support will continue.
The championship game itself may be one the Tigers want to forget – nobody wants to give up an eight-run inning in any game, much less a state championship game, but Doyle can also chalk that up as a learning experience and maybe use that as a bit of motivation heading into next season.
“I think it’s a great experience,” Mitchell said. “In the four years I’ve been here, I’ve never been this far. With them coming here and seeing what it’s like, they have the drive to go next year and try to get to this and win the final game. Preparation, I guess you could say, is the best thing for them.”
Mack agreed.
“The younger guys have played on this stage,” he said. “They felt this, and it gives them the drive to want to come back here. If they do, they’ve got the experience here. They’ve got the desire to come back. They’ve got the want.”
Doyle may return a lot next season, but Beatty also knows that doesn’t mean his team is a lock for Sulphur, something he’ll likely make his team well aware of in the offseason.
“It’s something to look forward to,” he said. “We’re returning a lot of guys in the everyday lineup. Now they see it’s not going to be easy. Maybe it’s something to look forward to and they’re going to put in the effort this summer and in the offseason. They got a taste of it, and they’re not going to be satisfied if they’re not back here.”
There’s no shame in finishing as a state runner-up. Thirty-two teams in Class 2A started a playoff journey and only two played the final game of the season, but maybe it’s just the start of bigger things for Doyle next season.
