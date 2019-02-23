Walker High School senior quarterback Ethan McMasters, like the vast majority of the state’s population who follows high school football, was taken aback by the developments Wednesday afternoon emanating from his own campus.
Walker went through a season in which it managed a respectable 8-3 season that included a second-place finish in rugged District 4-5A and a first-round home playoff appearance.
It did so after having to play for two different head coaches, the second of whom, Cecil Thomas, agreed to become the program’s permanent head coach the first week of November, only to resign Jan. 24 at accept a similar position at Sulphur High School.
Nearly a month later, the Wildcats found their man, and boy did Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre make a splash.
It reverberated throughout the state when Chad Mahaffey was announced as the school’s new football coach, opting to leave after nine tremendous seasons at University High School, where he averaged 11 wins a year and guided the Cubs to three state championships over the past five years.
U-High won the last two state crowns in Division II and did so without losing a game, having won its last 26 consecutive games.
“I was surprised,” McMasters said. “I didn’t think the U-High coach was going to come here, but I’m definitely excited for him to be here. I can’t wait to get the opportunity to see what he’s all about.”
St. Pierre believes the hire is simply more Mahaffey's ability to accumulate wins and state championship trophies. During the interview process, Mahaffey’s meticulous attention to detail in building a program from the ground up was of paramount importance.
With the calendar fast approaching March and few candidates with Mahaffey’s resume’ available, St. Pierre reared back and hit a home run – one that resonated well beyond the fences of the Walker community.
“He’s got a track record and a program,” St. Pierre said. “We’re raising the bar. We’re excited. I’m excited he’s coming. We’re just looking for great things at Walker High.”
And for good reason.
U-High had a well-respected tradition prior to Mahaffey’s arrival, having won a pair of state championships with four state runners-up finishes.
There are several programs throughout the state that deserve to be included in the category of powerhouse and simply put, that’s what Mahaffey managed to accomplish during his tenure as he never experienced a losing season in nine years.
Cynics point toward a loaded stable of talent which walked through U-High’s locker room during that time frame, and that’s valid. A look at the rosters of some of Power-5 Conferences are a testament to that, but where Mahaffey and his coaching staffs deserve credit is their ability to mold those units into successful teams.
It’s about the push in the offseason and summer months where player development takes place, putting them in a system where their talents can thrive and ultimately the weekly preparation in the fall. That leads up to game day, where there are ultimately adjustments and in-game strategy that shouldn’t go unheralded.
“Having to coach against him the last two years, he’s one of the better coaches in the area and presents a challenge for anybody,” said David Brewerton, coach of three-time Class 5A state champion Zachary, whose team lost the past two years to U-High. “I’m sure he’s planning to go in there and get the most out of them. That’s what any good coach tries to do. I’m happy for him and he’s a good guy.”
Mahaffey said he wasn’t necessarily looking for an exit strategy from U-High, which won its second consecutive Division II state crown 55-46 over St. Thomas More.
That gave the 40-year-old Catholic High School graduate a career record (he also coached one year at Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville) of 106-20 in 10 years and 102-51 at the school, including a total of three state titles and one state runner-up finish in 2013.
“Our community will be happy,” St. Pierre said. “It just matches our school. We’ve got a great school, great facilities and great programs. We’ve got a coach in place that’s proven.”
Being a head coach at the Class 5A level (he’s previously served as an assistant at Catholic High and Central) wasn’t necessarily a bucket list item Mahaffey was looking to cross off.
But in the case of Walker, Mahaffey was aware of the strides the program had taken in recent years, but was further intrigued by its potential, something that became apparent after the interview process and subsequent campus tour.
With the potential to assemble a coaching staff commensurate with successful Class 5A programs throughout the state, Mahaffey saw an opportunity to not only grow as a coach, but build a sustained winner at Walker, which is looking for stability after having three head coaches in four years.
“Our district continues to try and hire high-level coaches,” Brewerton said. “Walker has stepped up to the plate to make that commitment.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.