When there were no more bass to pull out of the weigh-in bag Sunday afternoon on the biggest stage of Dakota Ebare’s life as a professional bass angler, the Watson native smiled broadly and held his arms out in a gesture that said c’est tout – that is all, it’s over.
Ebare, 27, had four bass, one shy of the five-fish limit after a long, tough day on Championship Sunday of the FLW Cup on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Ark. Their combined weight, called out by weighmaster Chris Jones inside the Bank OZK Arena, pushed his three-day total to 32 pounds, 2 ounces, good enough for third place in the world championship of bass fishing and a paycheck for $50,000.
If the bass fishing world hadn’t taken notice of him before the FLW Cup, Ebare grabbed the attention then inside and outside (the weigh-ins were broadcast live on flwfishing.com) the packed arena like he grabs a good-sized bass. The rookie was a little more than 6 pounds away from winning $300,200, which is what FLW Cup champion Bryan Thrift of Shelbyville, N.C., took home Sunday.
“It’s not for a lack of effort,” Ebare told Jones, who held the mic after weighing the 27-year-old outdoorsman’s bass a few feet away from the golden FLW Cup, which rotated on a pedestal. “I tried. I left it all out there.”
A few minutes later, as he drove to a restaurant for supper, the Louisianian talked about what it took to get to that last appearance. Following four days of 12-hour practices and three days of competition at the highest level, he was exhausted.
“Man, you know, I would have loved to have won. I left it all out there. It was just Brian Thrift’s time to win. He deserved it more than anyone else there,” Ebare said about Thrift, who was fishing his 13th FLW Cup.
The Live Oak High School graduate said as a collegiate angler, one who qualified to fish six national championships, he looked up to Thrift. And he was pinching himself to see how close he came to claiming the trophy held by Thrift.
“My college tournament partner, Justin Seeton, came up to the weigh-in. I said, ‘Justin, can you believe three years ago we were watching that guy at the Cup? Now I’m sitting here fishing against him?’ It’s kind of surreal. It’s like watching a pro football quarterback as a kid and playing against him,” Ebare said.
Ebare made the Top 10 cut on Saturday with the day’s heaviest limit, which tipped the electronic scale at 14 pounds, 15 ounces, and lifted him into third place overall. He had 9 pounds, 8 ounces, on opening day Friday, which left him in 21st.
Ebare said he caught the bass Saturday on a watermelon/magic Fluke. His first bass of the day Sunday also came on a Fluke, the rest on a watermelon/red Zoom Trick Worm, he said.
There’s little time to rest. He will tow his Ranger 520 to Maryland to fish the Costa FLW Series tournament Aug. 22-24 on the Potomac River.
