Doyle pounded out 16 hits and used an 11-run second inning and an eight-run fourth to key a 22-2 road win over Oakdale in the regional round of the Class 2A softball playoffs on Thursday.
No. 4 Doyle will host No. 5 Rosepine at 4 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals after Rosepine scored a 15-1 win over Springfield.
Elsewhere, Hahnville rallied for five runs over the final three innings to key an 8-5 win over Live Oak in the Class 5A playoffs at Live Oak.
In Class 3A, Brilee Ford hit two home runs in Albany’s 6-4 loss at South Beauregard.
DOYLE 22, OAKDALE 2
Addison Contorno’s triple scored Bailey McLin in the first inning to get the Lady Tigers started.
Doyle got eight hits while taking advantage of three walks and two errors in the big second inning. Kay Kay Savant had a two-run triple, Bella Collins a two-run single and Shelby Taylor a two-run single to highlight the inning.
Ava Roussel singled in a run, and Collins had a sacrifice fly to make the scored 14-0 in the third.
Bailey McLin had a two-run double in the fourth as the Lad Tigers took advantage of five walks and an error while getting four hits to push the lead to 22-0.
Oakdale got four hits in the bottom of the fourth to get its runs.
Collins gave up five hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in four innings.
Taylor was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, McLin was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Kay Kay Savant went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Kylee Savant was 2-for-2 with four runs and an RBI, Roussel was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Collins was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
HAHNVILLE 8, LIVE OAK 5
Hahnville snapped a 3-3 tie, scoring two runs on a pair of walks with the bases loaded to take a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth.
Adeline Bertrand had a two-run home run in the sixth to push the lead to 7-3, and Hahville added a run on two singles and two walks in the seventh.
Kaylee Chandler and Hailey Hughes had singles to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and courtesy runner A Galloway scored on an error. Chloe Magee’s double scored Hughes for the game’s final run.
Hahnville picked up three runs in the second on a triple, a fielder’s choice, a walk, two singles and a sacrifice fly.
Kameron Kent tripled to open the bottom of the second and scored on Gracie Bailey’s grounder to second to cut the lead to 3-1. Hughes singled to lead off the bottom of the third and scored when Shaun Leiva reached on an error, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Live Oak tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Kent led off with a double and scored when Emma Brooks reached on a two-out error.
Magee went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Kent was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Hughes was 2-for-3 with two runs as Live Oak had eight hits.
Chandler gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and struck out one in five innings. Kent gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings of relief.
SOUTH BEAUREGARD 6, ALBANY 4
South Beauregard led 2-0 after two innings, getting a solo home run in the first and adding a run in the second on an error a pair of grounders and a passed ball.
Ford had a two-run home run in the top of the third to tie the game, but South Terrebonne got two runs on a pair of singles and a two-run error in the outfield with two out in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead.
A triple and a single in the fifth pushed the lead to 5-2, and South Beauregard got its final run on a single, an error and a grounder to pitcher for a 6-2 lead in the sixth.
Ford hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh for the game’s final runs.
Ford, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, gave up nine hits, six runs, no runs and struck out eight in a complete game loss.
Emma Rogers went 2-for-4 with a run, and Sydni Griffith was 2-for-3 as Albany had 10 hits.
ROSEPINE 15, SPRINGFIELD 1
Rosepine scored in every inning to end the game after five, starting with a four-run first inning.
Rosepine got four straight singles, two errors and another single with two outs in the second to push the lead to 9-0.
A solo home run to lead off the third keyed a three-run inning, making the score 12-0
ReNay Edwards had a solo home run in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 12-1, but Rosepine picked up three in the bottom of the fourth.
Maddie Ridgedell gave up eight hits, nine runs, a walk and struck out one in 1.2 innings, while Berkley Mitchell gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and struck out one in 2.1 innings of relief.
Kadie McCabe, Olivia Wall and Edwards had hits for Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.