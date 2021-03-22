The way Joe Ryan sees it, there’s nowhere for the Denham Springs High powerlifting program to go but up following the team’s performance at the Division I state meet in Monroe over the weekend.
“Going into it, I thought top end, I think our girls could have top end finished fourth if we’d have done what we needed to do, and our boys top end in that same area, fourth-sixth area, and it was a matter of a few points,” Ryan said. “That’s really what it was. Our girls scored 11 points. We score three more points, and we go from ninth, where we finished, to fifth. It’s just little things.”
“I look at it like this, we scored more points than we’ve ever scored with the girls,” Ryan continued. “We scored 11 points. The three years previous, we scored four total. You want it so bad for them. They want it so bad. You don’t want to call it a disappointment, but it’s almost like, man, we were so close. I say that, and in that same breath, all day long, all weekend long, people noticed who we were.”
The highlight of the DSHS effort came from Raygan Bosco, who became the first athlete in school history to make the podium at the state meet by winning the 220-pound weight class with 1,015 pounds. Bosco squatted 480 pounds, benched 195 and had a 380-pound deadlift.
“In the powerlifting world, she was perfect, but she was almost perfect with everything on the day,” Ryan said of Bosco. “She went nine-for-nine. Every single lift she attempted, she got. She got all white lights except for one. One time on her second squat, she got a red light, and that was the only red light she got all day. You talk about perfect. If there was a definition of being almost perfect, that’s what she did Friday. She knocked it out the park. It was amazing to see.”
“She doesn’t understand how much she changed the landscape of this program by just making the podium,” Ryan continued. “Where we had interest before and people did it, now it’s going to be people are going to be hungry to be up there too.”
Denham’s Ryann Roberson was fourth in the 97-pound class with 585 pounds (180-95-225), while Taylor Weatherford was ninth (160-80-170-410) and Paige Landry 10th (160-70-180-410) in the 105-pound class.
Taylor Luneau finished eighth in the 114-pound class (210-90-190-490), while Hannah Enamorado was seventh in the 123-pound class, with 570 pounds (220-90-260).
Victoria Durost was sixth in the 132-pound class with 645 pounds (210-130-305).
On the boys side, Denham Springs finished 13th as a team with six points.
Connor Rutland was fifth in the 123-pound class with 835 pounds (315 squat, 205 bench, 315 deadlift), while Ian Guarisco was ninth in the 132-pound class with 855 pounds (335-185-335).
Landon Kent finished fifth in the 181-pound class with 1,180 pounds (410-275-495), while Jack Guidry was sixth in the 220-pound class with 1,300 pounds (475-330-495).
“Our big message this weekend was just to be a competitor … give it every ounce of what you’ve got and leave it out there, and we had a lot of that,” said Ryan, who was elected president of the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association over the weekend.
In the 242-pound class, Casen Cox was seventh (525-325-480-1,345) and Dylan Watson eighth (450-300-435-1,185).
The Yellow Jackets’ Nate LaRue was sixth in the 275-pound class with 1,330 pounds (485-350-495), while Christopher Smith was seventh in the super heavyweight class with 1,360 pounds (545-340-425).
“Some of the kids were disappointed and thought I was disappointed, but heck no,” Ryan said. “This is a program builder. We scored points. We had someone podium for the first time. We set ourselves up, and the beauty of it is, every person that scored points this weekend was an underclassman. They’ll come back.
“We PR’d a ton,” Ryan said. “I don’t think there was a kid out there that didn’t hit a meet PR.”
Ryan said one of his goals is to send more athletes to the state meet.
“We’re at the point where we qualified eight (boys) and eight (girls),” Ryan said. “We get three more on each side, that’s a full team. There was only one 5A boys full team out there (St. Paul’s), and they ended up winning it. That shows it right there. You have a full team, you have a chance.”
“We’re still young,” he continued. “We’re still in our infancy. We’ve only scratched the surface of, I think, potentially what we could do.”
