DENHAM SPRINGS – Roy Chustz believes if he were still able to sit across from his son Joey and engage in a conversation about Denham Springs High’s Third Annual powerlifting meet – named in honor of his late son – the elder Chustz believes Joey may have mixed emotions.
On one hand, Roy Chustz believes his son, long an advocate of high school athletics, would be extremely proud that for one day Denham Springs High would be at the epicenter of the state for some of the state’s top powerlifters to compete.
That the event would bear his name, though, may make Joey Chustz, who died May 3, 2017 of a heart condition, somewhat uneasy, his father said.
“He wouldn’t think that he needed that,” Roy Chustz said. “Joey was a very humble person. As a family, we believe it’s quite an honor that the school and the powerlifting program honors Joey with this event each year. We’re obviously very proud of Joey’s accomplishments.”
When Joe Ryan, who coached football with Joey Chustz, began the powerlifting program at Denham Springs and wanted to have a showcase at his school, he didn’t hesitate to seek permission to attach Joey Chustz’s name to the event.
“I have a sense of pride being a Denham alum and knowing who Joey was and being able to coach with him for a short time,” Ryan said.
This year’s invitational, featuring both boys and girls in competition beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Denham Springs’ freshman gymnasium, is a collection of 12 schools encompassing different regions of the state.
Denham Springs will host Ascension Catholic, Central, Dutchtown, E.D. White, H.L. Bourgeois, Lutcher, Pope John Paul, St. Paul’s, Slaughter Charter, West Monroe and Woodlawn.
“This event, while I think he would be proud about it, I think he’d be very humbled by it,” Roy Chustz said of his son, who was 40 at the time of his passing. “He wouldn’t be boastful or openly excited. Although deep inside, I know he would be.
“That’s kind of indicative of his personality about football,” Roy Chustz said. “He never bragged about himself or spoke about his ability. He was extremely humble.”
By most accounts Joey Chustz left an indelible impression on those he came into contact with. Not because of his 6-foot-7, 300-pound-plus frame, but because of his engaging personality around family and friends and the impact he had on those who met him for the first time.
Just don’t expect him to pat himself on the back, his father said.
“He was a very successful athlete, but he never told anybody that outside of the people he knew,” Roy Chustz said. “In his later years, he would never tell people that he was a former athlete nor what kind of skill level he had. I can remember being around him with new people and they would see the size of him and the mass of his body. They would say, ‘man, you’re big. You ever play football’? His response was that he played a little a while back.”
Chustz enjoyed a standout career at Denham Springs High, where he was later inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2013. He signed with Louisiana Tech, where he went on to an All-American career and was also voted into that school’s athletic Hall of Fame.
Moreover, Chustz was recognized last year in a fan vote as one of the Top 50 players in the history of Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium – an esteemed group that includes Terry Bradshaw, Willie Roaf, Fred Dean and Tim Rattay, among others.
Joey Chustz also gained notoriety in 2000 when he became the first player in the history of Denham Springs High in the modern era to be drafted by the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round.
However, after two years, Chustz’s professional career was curtailed by a broken back.
He also gave back to his community and Joey Chustz later became the offensive line coach at Denham Springs. He was also acknowledged for his rescue efforts in his hometown during the Great Flood of 2016.
“He was not a great athlete, he was not an athletic kid, but he sure worked hard at the sport,” Roy Chustz said of his son. “In the last 10 years of his life he dedicated just about all of his time to Denham Springs High in all sports, but in particular football. We’re so pleased, proud and happy with that.”
