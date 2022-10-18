COLUMBIA, Mo. – Former Denham Springs High powerlifter Raygan Bosco qualified for the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in her first college meet competing for William Jewell College at the Missouri State Championships over the weekend.
Bosco, a freshman, competed in the 100-plus kilogram weight class, hitting 160 kg in the squat, 75 kg in the bench press and 160 kg in the deadlift for a total of 395 kg.
