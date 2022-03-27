As Denham Springs powerlifting coach Joe Ryan took some time to reflect following the state powerlifting meet, he couldn’t help but figure his teams took another step in the program’s growth.
The DSHS girls finished fourth in the Division I team standings, while the boys finished sixth, with both being the highest team finishes at the state meet in school history.
“Ecstatic,” Ryan said following the meet at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe. “I can’t tell you how ecstatic I am. This is the highest we’ve finished ever with both teams. 5A is a gauntlet, and if you can finish in that top six, seven range, you’re something to be reckoned with.”
“Our mantra was ‘Write Your Legacy,’” Ryan said. “Well, the legacy has been written. They left a lot behind for these young kids to carry on.”
The DSHS girls, who finished behind state champion West Monroe (31 points), runner-up Pineville (31 points) and third-place Covington (30 points) with 22 points, got a pair of state champions in Raygan Bosco at 198 pounds and Victoria Durost at 123 pounds.
It was the second straight state title for Bosco, a senior who won in the 220-pound weight class last season. She squatted 410 pounds, benched 185 and had a deadlift of 405 for 1,000 pounds total.
“You lose weight, you lose strength, but she was able to total 1,000, which is 15 pounds less than what she did last year at state,” Ryan said. “You talk about somebody who can perform under pressure – two state meets under her belt – 17-for-18 (on lifts) in two years, you can’t ask for a much better performance.”
Bosco said her motivation wasn’t complicated heading into the state meet.
“My biggest thing was … ‘it’s my senior year. I won my junior year. I can’t take that hard of a hit to lose my senior year,’ so I went in guns a blazing doing whatever I had to do to get that gold,” she said.
Bosco also credited her teammates for their efforts at the state meet.
“There’s just so many other girls on the team that had a good turnout, even if they didn’t get first,” she said. “You can go 9-for-9 and not place that high but still hit PRs of your own and have a good day. It’s not all about getting the gold.”
Durost won the 123-pound title after finishing seventh in the 132-pound class last season at state as a sophomore.
“She comes back this year, she’s in the weight class she’s supposed to be in,” Ryan said. “She does what she needs to do. She PRs in every lift but bench … and to me it was kind of like this, not to take away anything from any other girl, but Bosco’s been our backbone as far as scoring goes for girls the past few years. The torch was kind of passed (Friday). Bosco still scored, but now, hey, here’s Victoria Durost, who’s going to score some points for us because she’s still got another year.”
Durost hit 300 in the squat, 145 on the bench and 325 in the deadlift for 770 pounds total.
“I was super excited and did not expect it at all,” Durost said of winning the state title. “Whenever I found that I was (a state champion), I did not believe my coach whatsoever. The girl in front of me was so strong and she was doing all these big weights, but when I got to deadlift, I had a good feeling because that’s my best event. When he told me that I was a champion, I literally was like, ‘where’s my mom?’ I’m not even going to lie. I was like, ‘where’s my mom? I have to tell her.’”
On the boys side, Lawson Navarre and Jack Guidry finished third in their respective weight classes, becoming the first lifters in program history to reach the podium at the state meet.
Navarre was third at 114 pounds (325-160-320-805) after bombing out at regionals last year.
“You talk about a kid who just worked his tail off and earned every bit of that out there (Saturday),” Ryan said. “He had a chance for first. We had to have a kid miss and him make in order for it to happen. It just didn’t happen that way, but to make the podium and finish top three and score us some points, it was big-time for him.”
Ryan said Guidry was projected finish sixth at 275 pounds heading into the meet and made the podium on his last pull going 9-for-9 on lifts for the day (555-380-570-1505).
“He embodied Denham Springs powerlifting the past four years, and he definitely showed that (Saturday),” Ryan said of Guidry.
Sophomore Ryann Roberson finished third in the girls 105-pound class (210-120-235-565).
“She’s been working her tail off,” Ryan said of Roberson. “She’s starting to come out of her shell. Phenomenal lifter. I can’t say enough about her.”
At 97 pounds, junior Blasia Bonfanti finished fourth (205-85-225-515) after bombing out at the state meet last year. Ryan said she pulled her hamstring during squats at Friday’s meet.
“She fought through it, was able to finish the meet and was five pounds away from making the podium,” Ryan said. “She just couldn’t quite get that last deadlift because she was hurting so bad, but you talk about grit right there, especially from bombing out at state last year.”
Aubrey Jones finished sixth in the 97-pound weight class (155-75-215-445), getting DSHS a point, which Ryan said was crucial with fifth-place Alexandria also scoring 22 points.
“Literally, that one point was the difference between us finishing fourth and fifth,” Ryan said of Jones, a senior in her first year on the team. “She did a lot for this team in her short amount of time on the team as far as passion and loving the team and all that. She did a great job.”
At 114 pounds, London McAdams finished ninth (205-110-270-585).
“This is a young lady that walked to workouts every morning at 5 a.m.,” Ryan said. “(She’s) just got a ton of grit, ton of passion and does a lot at school between cheer and this and just shows up every day with a small on her face.”
Katelyn Gaffney finished seventh in the 220-plus weight class (330-175-300-805) after earning a spot in the state meet last week after two competitors dropped out.
“She was 12th, gets in the meet at 10th, ends up finishing up finishing seventh in the state, a few pounds away from scoring us another point,” Ryan said.
Hayven Foster was eighth at 165 pounds (275-145-285-705) after missing twice on the bench press.
“For a freshman to have that type of tenacity to end up still getting it on the third attempt, either you get it, or you bomb out, the sky is the limit with her,” Ryan said.
Kori Jones bombed out 198 pounds.
Back on the boys side, Zane Hooper finished fourth in the superheavyweight division (650-370-495-1515), with the 650 squat being the most in school history.
“Everything was the most he’s ever done in a meet, but before (Saturday), the most he’d ever benched was 315, and he told us not to tell him what was on the bar the whole day,” Ryan said.
Ryan said Hooper went 3-for-3 at 650 pounds on his squat, then started at his max of 315 on the bench before bumping up to 345 then 370.
“He doesn’t even know it’s on the bar, and he absolutely annihilates it, and he’s sitting in fourth place going into deadlift,” Ryan said. “He came up a little bit short on some technical things. He hitched his last two deadlifts, which is not his fault. It happens, so he ends up finishing fourth and missing the podium by 10 points.
“I can’t say enough about the kid just to keep coming back for more and truly grasping this sport and running with it,” Ryan said of Hooper.
Live Oak’s Nathan Curtis was seventh in the super heavyweight division (585-340-525-1450).
Connor Rutland was sixth at 132 pounds (405-245-405-865), earning a point for DSHS.
“Brother Martin finished seventh with 11 points,” Ryan said. “If we would have scored 11, they probably would have got the tiebreaker on us to finish sixth. Every point matters.”
Landon Kent was eighth at 181 pounds (500-315-510-1325) and Chris Thomas was eighth at 220 pounds (475-275-475-1225).
“(Landon) was one of those kids who kind of helped us write this legacy the past few years for this sport and left a lot behind, shoes to fill,” Ryan said. “Same thing with Chris. Chris bombed out at regionals last year, doesn’t bomb out this year. (He) ends up coming in the 10th qualifying spot and ends up finishing eighth. You can’t ask much more than that. They’re two seniors that worked their tails off for everything for this team to get where they’re at. I couldn’t appreciate them more.”
Durost also praised her teammates.
“I am super proud of them,” she said. “They worked really hard for what they have accomplished, and they should be proud of themselves no matter what, and I love them.”
