Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan remembers the first Joey Chustz Invitational, and it’s safe to say the event has kind of taken on a life of its own since then in it's sixth year.
“It’s a premiere meet in the state, I’d like to believe, and it’s a waiting list every year that’s filled by August,” Ryan said, noting this year’s meet will feature its most ever teams with 17 after hosting 12 to 14 last year.
“I was just talking about this with my wife (on Monday) – year one, we had 89 lifters,” Ryan said. “We had to put in our own kids to get to that number. We only had three teams, and then the fourth team, including us, show up, and we hosted it at Live Oak. Now, I probably have just as many people on my wait list as I do actually lifting in it.”
The event, named for the former Denham Springs High athlete and coach who died in 2017, will be held Saturday at Grady Hornsby Gym beginning at 9 a.m. Admission is $10.
Ryan said the reason for the growth of the event is simple.
“Really, I think it’s just the hospitality we provide at Denham Springs,” Ryan said. “We have a great facility here to host a meet. Our kids work really hard to make sure this thing gets done. The parents work really hard to make sure it gets done. The school gives us what we need resources-wise to get it done.
“It may be a little bit of me frantic and nervous and getting on to everyone all the time, but I think our hospitality goes a long way and (makes) people (want) to come back to this,” Ryan said with a laugh. “Not only that, it’s a prime weekend in our season.”
Ryan noted the powerlifting season is near its halfway point with girls regional meets four weeks away and boys regional meets five weeks away.
This season’s Joey Chustz Invitational will be a bit different for Denham Springs High, which won’t compete in the meet. Ryan said it’s at its maximum capacity with 248 competitors as of Tuesday morning. He said Denham Springs will instead compete in a district championship meet next week.
The Denham Springs girls finished fourth, while the boys were sixth at in Division I at the state meet last year, and the field for Saturday’s meet features a host of solid programs.
Holden, the Division V runner-up last season on the girls side, is the only parish team in the meet.
West Monroe and St. Paul’s, the Division I boys state champion and runner-up from last season, defending Division V state champion Ascension Catholic as well as Dutchtown, Lutcher (Division III boys runner-up last season), St. Michael (Division II runner-up last season), Catholic of Pointe Coupee, Holy Cross and Brother Martin.
Dunham, Central, St. Amant, Parkview Baptist, Zachary, Ponchatoula and H.L. Bourgeois are also in the field.
Ryan said of the 10 Division I teams competing in Saturday’s meet, six had one or more individual state champions last season.
“It’s just a tremendous meet when it comes to quality lifting,” Ryan said.
