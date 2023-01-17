DSHS Powerlifting logo
Photo courtesy of Denham Springs High Powerlifting on Facebook

Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan remembers the first Joey Chustz Invitational, and it’s safe to say the event has kind of taken on a life of its own since then in it's sixth year.

“It’s a premiere meet in the state, I’d like to believe, and it’s a waiting list every year that’s filled by August,” Ryan said, noting this year’s meet will feature its most ever teams with 17 after hosting 12 to 14 last year.

