Denham Springs powerlifting coach Joe Ryan is a very busy man these days, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Denham Springs will host the East Regional meet this weekend at Hornsby Gym, with girls lifting Friday and boys Saturday.
“It’s coming together, slowly but surely,” Ryan said. “For a minute there this week, I was kind like ‘are we going to pull it off?’, but I feel good right now.”
The regional field will feature 22 teams with three platforms being utilized Friday and four Saturday while accommodating 89 girls and 179 boys.
Doyle, French Settlement, Holden and Springfield will also compete in the meet. This is Doyle’s first season with a powerlifting team.
Denham Springs will have the maximum amount of lifters with 22 total lifters, 11 for boys and 11 for girls. The DSHS boys won the regional meet last season, while the girls were third.
Ryan said he’s expecting DSHS, Holden and Port Allen to compete for the championship on the girls side, and he expects the boys race to be a bit tougher with new programs from Liberty and Catholic High in the fold. He expects DSHS, Zachary and Woodlawn to be in the mix.
“I think it’s going to be real competitive,” Ryan said. “As the head coach, the confidence in me says we’re going to go take it, but you never know. Between those schools, I think it will be a good competition.”
“The goal still for the girls is to be consistent winning the region,” Ryan continued. “The boys, the kind of mentality with them is act like you’ve been there before. They’ve won the region … Let’s take step one, winning the region, but the boys, to me, we’re competing to try and win a state championship. This is our playoff game. We get past this playoff game and qualify as many people as possible for state, and we let the dominoes fall where they may.”
Ryan pointed to DSHS lifter Raygan Bosco in the 220-pound weight class, who will have a chance to total over 1,000 pounds this weekend.
“To total 1,000 pounds in three lifts, no matter your weight class, you’re in the upper echelon,” Ryan said.
On the boys side, Ryan pointed to Chris Thomas in the 220-pound class as having a standout season.
“He’s put 230 to 250 pounds on his total in a year, and he’s just really stood out to me and impressed me,” Ryan said.
