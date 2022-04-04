To say Denham Springs High powerlifter Raygan Bosco has come a long way in the sport might be an understatement.
Bosco bombed out in her first meet as a sophomore resulting in her crying while on the platform, and now she’s a college signee.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Bosco said of her first meet. “That was probably the worst meet I’ve ever had, powerlifting and track-wise. It was terrible. I was a puny little sophomore – weak – mentally and physically.”
Bosco, however, learned enough from the situation to turn her powerlifting career around. She recently won the Division I state championship at 198 pounds and earned all-state honors. She signed with William Jewell College on Friday.
“I never wanted to feel that again,” she said. “I was humiliated. I felt like I not only failed myself, but I failed (DSHS powerlifting) Coach (Joe) Ryan. You go into your first meet, and you bomb out. It wasn’t a little small meet. It was Woodlawn meet, and Woodlawn throws big meets.”
Bosco’s meltdown on the platform is one Ryan remembers well.
“She kind of got her first dose of how I do things that day, and I kind of got on to her about crying (and) that things happen in life,” Ryan said. “People have good days, and people have bad days in the weight room, and that was just a bad day for her.”
Bosco said she learned a lot about herself and about powerlifting after the incident.
“It was just (I was) screwing up left and right,” she said. “I think I was mentally not there. I was all over the place, but that’s one thing you learn as a lifter. You learn to perform under the pressure.”
Bosco ended up qualifying for state as a sophomore, but the meet was cancelled due to COVID-19. She won a state title in the 220-pound weight class as a junior and earned all-state honors.
“All the hard work that she puts in, the other girls feed off of, and it makes our team better, and it shows,” Ryan said. “The year before she got here, we were a 10th-place-finishing team, all the way to fourth this year (at state), so you can tell that this group with her leading the charge kind of left that legacy behind.”
“You’re happy any time they go on and do good things outside of sports, but within sports and the sport that you love, and they found the same love for it,” Ryan continued, noting Bosco is the third scholarship lifter and the ninth overall to lift on the college level in the program’s fifth year. “It’s even more exciting.”
Bosco said she’s been in contact with William Jewell College since December of 2020, before her junior year began.
“It’s the only college that was with me before I had a good turnout, and that’s what stuck out to me about this school,” Bosco said.
She said a visit to the campus in Liberty, Mo., earlier this year only solidified her decision to attend the school.
“When I stepped on campus and I met the team, it just felt right,” she said. “When I was in the weight room with them, I didn’t work out, but I was standing in for one of their practices, and they just cut up with me like it was a normal practice. I felt like I was in our weight room here in Denham.”
Bosco said she’s also built a solid relationship with William Jewell coach Devin Hance.
“Coach Hance has made this 100 percent personal, and if it wasn’t for that, I don’t think I’d be going to school to lift,” she said.
To get an idea of Bosco’s progress, Ryan doesn’t have any reservations about how she’ll transition to the college level, primarily because of how she’s fared in state meets.
“This year, she had struggles in invitational meets,” Ryan said. “She even struggled a little bit in regionals. It wasn’t the easiest. Her first invitational meet back in December, it was a little bit of struggles. You could tell the weight cut (from the 220-pound class last season to 198 this season) had hurt her a little bit, and she wasn’t as strong. And then at regionals … she just wasn’t her normal self, but you put her in the state meet, and she’s gone 17-for-18 (on lifts) in two years at the state meet. That’s pretty impressive. So, it’s just the big moment. She’s not afraid of that moment and (doesn’t) shy away from the moment.”
Bosco said getting the opportunity to lift in college is something she never expected when she started her journey.
“I never thought I’d be in the position I am today,” she said. “Winning state not once, but twice. First-team all-state, multiple offers from colleges to go continue lifting. I’m honestly more than blessed to be in this position.”
