When Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan was asked why he chose to take Raygan Bosco and Ryann Roberson to the United States Powerlifting High School Nationals, it didn’t take long for a response.
“Two simple words: ‘Why not?’” Ryan said. “We’ve made it this far. They were the two highest finishers we’ve ever had on our girls team (at the state meet), and it was kind of a ‘Why not?’ thing.”
Roberson and Bosco delivered during the event, which was held May 27-30 in Aurora, Colorado, with Roberson finishing as the national champion in the JV 103-pound division and Bosco taking fifth in her weight class.
Roberson’s performance capped a strong freshman season in which she finished fourth in the 97-pound class at the state meet, spurred on by the memory of her stepbrother, Remy Hidalgo, who died last September after battling a heat stroke. Roberson said she figured out she might enjoy powerlifting after maxing out with her brother, Mason Roberson, during a practice session last September.
“Before he (Remy) passed, me and him worked out together in the garage … and after he passed, Mrs. Ashley (Roberson, Remy’s mother) told me about it, and I decided that I wanted to do it, and do it for him,” Ryann Roberson said of getting into powerlifting. “Ever since then, I’ve gotten stronger and worked out more. I wanted to be a lot better at it and make it up to where I can get a scholarship and maybe be that good.”
“She’s just athletic, and Remy knew it, and he saw it in her, and he pushed her to do it,” Ashley Roberson said while noting Ryann Roberson, who will be a sophomore, finished fourth at state behind three seniors with limited practice time because she was also involved in cheerleading at the time.
“I don’t know where she would have been if she could have done it full time,” Ashley Roberson said. “She could have even won state probably, if she would have been able to stick with it. She probably went to four full practices all year, so it was pretty amazing, and I told her she was way too hard on herself (after her finish at state).”
Even after her solid finish at the state meet, Ryann Roberson, wasn’t expecting to get an invitation to nationals.
“I was shocked,” she said. “I was excited but nervous at the same time because I’ve never done anything that big before in my life,” she said. “It was far away, and I don’t really go far away much. I had fun. I was glad he (Ryan) asked me to go. Whenever he told me that Raygan was going, it made me a little happier because me and Raygan are close, I guess, and I like her. She’s been very helpful to me throughout the season.”
Heading into the national meet, Ryann Roberson said she had a singular focus.
“(It was) that I’m going to go in there, and I’m going to do what I need to do and I’m going to win it, and I needed to do it for Remy,” she said. “That was what I thought. Every time I walked up to do my (lift), I would say, ‘You’re doing this for Remy, and you’ve got it,’ and it helped me.”
Ryann Roberson had a squat of 165.3 pounds and a bench press of 110.2 pounds, which Ryan put into perspective.
“Going into it, she weighed 101 pounds, and she benched 110, which was the most she’s ever done,” Ryan said.
Ryann Roberson won the national championship with 226 pounds on her final deadlift and finished with a total of 501.6 pounds.
“He (Ryan) didn’t tell me what he put on the bar, so I just went out there and did it, and it was easy,” Ryann Roberson said with a grin. “I’m kind of glad he did that.”
The national meet was a couple of months ago, and Ryann Roberson is still trying to grasp her accomplishment.
“That’s crazy,” she said of winning the national championship. “I still don’t believe it. It’s shocking because I never thought I’d be doing this. It’s crazy.”
Meanwhile, Bosco followed up winning the 220-pound weight class at the state meet in March with a solid showing at nationals. But she said preparing for the national meet was a challenge.
“My training wasn’t so good, I will admit to that,” Bosco said with a laugh. “But going into it, I faced some problems mentally, and then during training, I finally started to hit my numbers, and then that’s when I was ready, but before that, I was like, ‘Man, I’m not even hitting my numbers.’ With powerlifting, it’s a physical sport, but it’s so much of a mental sport. You have to mentally prepare yourself to get under that bar.”
Bosco said part of her problem stemmed from competing in a different weight class at nationals.
“I get in my head, and I just freak myself out about competition,” Bosco said. “I knew going into that it was a different weight class. For high school, it’s 198 to 220.3 is what I lift in. For USAPL, I lifted in the superheavy, which was 185 and up, so I was lifting against girls in the weight class below me and above me.
“I think the top finisher was 300 pounds,” Bosco continued. “Big girls move big weight, respectfully. I mean, I’m a big girl myself, and I move big weight. It’s scary. There’s a lot of competition on the line.”
Bosco said she broke through the mental block during training the week before nationals.
“Coach Ryan kept on telling me, ‘You’ve got to get your head in it, and you’ve got to focus on yourself,’” Bosco said. “Once I hit a 445 (pound) squat, it was like, ‘Alright. I’m ready.’”
Bosco finished the meet with a total of 1,030.7 pounds. She said the key was getting off to a good start in her squats, in which she put up 446.4 pounds.
“I feel like once I hit all my squats, that’s when I’m like, ‘Alright. I’m getting started. This is going to be a good day’ because when you go to a meet, once you hit that first squat, that’s when you know it’s going to be a good meet because you don’t bomb out.”
Additionally, Bosco had 396 pounds in the deadlift, which was 16 pounds over her personal best and was the heaviest deadlift for the day in her flight.
“You are your biggest competition,” Bosco said of her approach at nationals. “Once I got there, I was like, ‘I’m just thankful to make it this far.’ I just started lifting for myself, and I finished fifth. I just wanted to get on the podium. That’s all I wanted, so I told Coach Ryan ‘…don’t tell me my numbers. Just put weight on the bar, and I’ll go lift it.’ That’s all I ever do.”
Bosco, who is heading into her senior season, recently visited McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, and realizes how far she’s come in her powerlifting career.
“It’s just mind-blowing,” Bosco said. “My first year, my sophomore year, I bombed out my first meet. I cried my eyes out on the platform, and then my last two meets, I won state and placed fifth in the nation. I went 9-for-9 at state and 8-for-9 at nationals. It’s just mind-blowing because you grow so much in the sport, not just physically but mentally.”
Roberson and Bosco are also looking to build on their performances at nationals heading into this season.
“It just opens another door for us in the future,” Bosco said, while putting her coach on notice regarding a specific goal the team has already set going into the season.
“I’ll be honest with you, we told Coach Ryan that if we win regionals, we made a bet, if we win regionals, he’ll either shave his head or get a mullet or bleach his hair, and that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Bosco said. “We’ve got a good team right now.”
