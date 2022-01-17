Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan is all about sharing the love, especially when it comes to hosting the Joey Chustz Invitational.
The meet, which will be held Saturday at Grady Hornsby Gym, is named in honor of Chustz, a DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame member, who played and coached at the school before passing away at the age of 40 in 2017.
Lifting begins at 9 a.m.
“As special as it is to me, I try to make it special for the coaches and lifters that come,” Ryan said. “We’re financially able enough to do a few things. I’m able to do more things. I’m able to make it a bigger event.”
The main change this year is the event will be held in Grady Hornsby Gym, which Ryan said is a game-changer of sorts.
“It just lined up with basketball,” Ryan said. “We lucked up this year, and both boys and girls basketball are away this coming Friday night, so we are able to slide in there set up after school and get rolling Saturday morning.
“It’s tremendous,” Ryan continued. “Logistically speaking, it makes a world of difference because the warm-up room is right there, being the fieldhouse weight room, but then the amount of locker rooms that we have, the amount of space that we have, we can space out the racks a little bit more.”
Ryan said spectators will be able to sit at the top of Hornsby Gym with teams taking up the lower seating.
“The other gyms are functional, it’s just that they all kind of run into one another,” Ryan said.
This year’s meet will also feature a team competition, with teams limited to 11 boys and 11 girls with team trophies for first-place and runner-up finishers.
Ryan said he’ll have 10 competitors on the boys side and no girls lifters after DSHS competed against St. Amant in a dual meet over the weekend.
“We saw what we needed to see,” Ryan said of the meet. “No one bombed out. That’s a positive. I lifted two young ladies who bombed out at Holden, Aubrey Jones and London McAdams, they’re brand new to us, and I can’t say enough about those two. I gave them the opportunity. This was supposed to be a boys meet only for our team. They both stayed in the meet, and just to do that, just to bounce back less than a month later and do that …”
“We had some boys that maybe might not be ready this year but will be competing for a spot next year along with some of our older boys who are ready this year,” Ryan said.
Heading into the Joey Chustz Invitational, Ryan said he’ll have an eye on Micah Harrison, Zane Hooper and Dylan Waston.
Parish teams Holden and French Settlement, along with defending Division I boys state champion St. Paul’s and Division III boys state champion Lutcher. Dutchtown, Holy Cross, Brother Martin and Catholic-Pointe Coupee are also in the in the 16-team field.
“I’m looking to see what we’ve got going into it (regionals),” Ryan said. “We’ve got a good boys group, a senior-led group, very, very senior heavy. I just want to see them compete this meet. Of any meet that you’ll see in powerlifting this year for 5A specifically, this meet’s going to tell a lot about 5A boys because of all the powerhouse teams coming.”
On the girls’ side, Lutcher is also the defending state champion in Division III, while Port Allen is the defending Division IV champion, and Holden finished third in Division IV.
“It’s such a good thing for our team as far as being able to not only see every one around the state but also being able to help us out financially,” Ryan said, noting most of the program’s funding comes from this meet and the regional meet.
“Just to be able to do this year in and year out, every one knows about it,” Ryan said. “They don’t refer to it as the Denham Springs Invitational. They know it as the Joey Chustz Invitational. We’ve had West Monroe come down. We’ve had Pineville come down. We’ve had all these schools, now we’re branching into the New Orleans area … all these different places. Me having that few minutes at the beginning of the meet to tell his story, tell why we do it … it’s special to me. It’s special to our team.”
