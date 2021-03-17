For Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan and Holden counterpart David White, the wait is finally over.
The state meet begins Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on the campus of Louisiana-Monroe, and there’s some gratitude with that as well.
Both coaches remember the abrupt end to last season because of COVID-19, which led to the eventual cancelation of the state meet.
“We’re extremely blessed,” Ryan said. “It’s just everything that we’ve had to go through this past year, as fortunate as we’ve been, we followed the (COVID) guidelines. We did everything we had to do.”
“They kind of had all the uncertainty through the summer and fall, to now be here, they’ve made sure they’ve taken care of themselves,” White said. “Now we’ve got the opportunity to go throw down and kind of have the culmination of everything we’ve worked for.”
The meet begins Thursday with the Division III, IV, V boys competition. On Friday, the girls Division I through Division V will be held, with boys Division I-II on Saturday.
It’s been a few weeks since the regional meet, and Ryan said his team has been focused on refining its technique during that time.
“Typically teams, some taper off, some don’t,” Ryan said. “Some try and reproduce what they hit at regionals or whatever it may be, which we kind of took that approach. We hit our numbers, plus some. We went up some days to 105-110 percent of our max, and some days we were successful. Some days we didn’t have that much success, but we worked a lot on technique, changing some gear on kids, getting them in a little better gear, just things like that. We really didn’t back off. We just kept chugging along, and the train’s coming through basically.”
On the boys side, DSHS won the regional championship, paced by regional champions Connor Rutland (123.5 pounds), Ian Guarisco (132.3 pounds), Jack Guidry (220.3 pounds) and Nate LaRue (275. 5 pounds).
“St. Paul’s is good,” Ryan said. “St. Paul’s is real good. Right now, they’re the No. 1 seed, but from two to six, anything can happen.”
“Really, that two to six range is anybody’s ball game,” Ryan continued. “Do I think we’re in the conversation (for a state title)? 100 percent, we’re in the conversation. The thing that excites me is we’re all young. We’re juniors. We have two seniors on the state team out of eight that qualified.”
White said competing in the state meet will be a learning experience for Holden boys lifters Hunter Vancel and Christopher Oliphant-Bonds.
“I do think the two kids that we’re bringing down there, I do think they have a chance,” White said. “I think our super heavyweight (Oliphant-Bonds) has a chance to maybe get on the podium, and I do think that would be big for the program for that to happen.”
In the Division I girls competition, Denham’s Ryann Roberson won the regional title in the 97-pound class with 480 total pounds, while Raygan Bosco of DSHS was also a regional champion with 950 pounds in the 220.3-pound class and comes in as the No. 1 seed at the state meet.
“I messed with our girls all the time this whole year that they were a rag-tag bunch, but in reality, we have multiple girls who have the opportunity to make the podium top three,” Ryan said.
Also, Doyle’s Layna Neesom won the regional title in the 181.8-pound weight class with a total of 660 pounds, while Holden’s Mary Woods captured the regional title with 845 pounds in the 198.3-pound division. Doyle is in its first season of powerlifting.
The Holden girls led parish schools with a full complement of 11 athletes qualifying for state, while Denham Springs had eight.
“Our goal this year was with the 11 that we put out there at regionals, we wanted them all to get to state,” White said as the Lady Rockets finished second at the regional meet. “We want them to get to state, and then have a chance to score us points. They’ve worked very hard. We’re very fortunate we’ve got some really good athletes on that side. They’ve done well.
“I think we’re in that top three mix,” White said of the race for the girls state title. “I think it’s us, Calvary and Cedar Creek. Probably our biggest weakness is that we’re not very diverse in our weight classes. We don’t represent in three weight classes, so that kind of hurts us a little bit. But we the weight classes that we represent, I think we’re very, very competitive in them.”
Here is a complete list of state qualifiers from Livingston Parish:
BOYS
Holden: Hunter Vancel, Christopher Oliphant-Bonds
Doyle: Shawn West, Troy McLin, Cade Harris, Carter Anderson
French Settlement: Blain Seale
Springfield: Trevor Sanchez, Koby Linares, Ian Miller, Ethan Crawford
Denham Springs: Connor Rutland, Ian Guarisco, Landon Kent, Jack Guidry, Casen Cox, Dylan Watson, Nate LaRue, Christopher Smith
GIRLS
Doyle: Anna Catherine Cowsar, Catherine Bankston, Layna Neesom, Alicia Lindsay
Holden: Ava Maynard, Olivia Barnes, Jaydynn Sharp, Haylee Bordelon, Jolie George, Anna Hutchinson, Sara Torres, Mary Woods, Isabella Guidry, Kayla Davis, Gabrielle Sharp
Springfield: Isabella Alvarez
Denham Springs: Ryann Roberson, Blasia Bonfanti, Taylor Weatherford, Paige Landry, Taylor Luneau, Hannah Enamorado, Victoria Duost, Raygan Bosco
