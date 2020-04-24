That Jase Zachary is the first powerlifter at Denham Springs High to receive a scholarship offer is worth noting by itself, but when one considers the obstacles he’s had to endure, it’s another thing entirely.
Zachary’s family lost its home in The Great Flood of 2016, his father was killed in an accident, and he’s lived with his brother and his family. He’s currently living with a former teammate on the DSHS football team.
Still, he committed to continue his powerlifting career at Blue Mountain College on Tuesday.
“I just try to stay positive every single day,” Zachary said. “(I) try to grab something and say ‘hey, I’m going to do this today, and I’m going to get through it.’ You’ve got to set a goal every single day. That’s usually what I do.”
Like a lot of members of the Class of 2020, Zachary’s high school career started off with 2016’s flood.
“We lost everything we had, so it was a big deal,” Zachary said.
In January of 2017, Zachary’s father, Jason Zachary, was killed in a motorcycle accident, which he said fueled his athletic endeavors.
“I was in the weight room grinding for football,” Jase Zachary said. “I was like, ‘if I’m going to do this now that he’s away, I’ve got to do it all for him, so I’m going to go all the way. I just started going hard and then that’s when the development actually hit. I started getting stronger. I started working hard. I started outworking everybody that was trying to outwork me because I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this for my dad.’ He was the closest person I had until he passed away, so I figured if I’m going to do all this, I’m going to do it for him. I’m going to go all the way out with it, you know?”
After living with his mother for a short time, Jase Zachary moved in with his brother, Jason Zachary Jr.
“It was perfect because I was like, ‘I need somewhere to stay,’ and he said he would always be there for me,” Jase Zachary said of his brother. “That’s just how close we’ve always been, so I ended up living with him, and he took me in. He didn’t have to because he’s got a wife and two kids, but he took me in, and I’ve never been more grateful. He’s been to every single one of my meets, every single one of my football games, my track meets. You name it, he was there. If I ever needed anything … it never was a problem, so I’m appreciative.”
As a sophomore, Jase Zachary joined the DSHS powerlifting team, which was started by Joe Ryan, who is also an assistant football coach for the Yellow Jackets.
“I was working out with my dad before he passed away,” Jase Zachary said, noting he was bench pressing 130 pounds and squatting 220 as a freshman. “He had just gotten me into working out, and I was like, ‘I kind of like this’, and we were doing it like every day for at least three months before he passed away.”
Even in finding that outlet, Jase Zachary said his biggest adjustment was realizing powerlifting is a team sport even though it’s center around individual accomplishments.
“Going into my sophomore year, I wouldn’t say I lifted for myself, but I didn’t look at it as a team, and Coach Ryan kind of grabbed me and was like, ‘hey, you need to put your ego to the side,” he said. “You need to start growing more as a man, and you need to just try to develop better as a man.’ I took that as a learning point and just moved forward with it, and here we are now.”
As a junior, Jase Zachary advanced to the state meet but bombed out in the squat, which he said fueled him heading into his senior year.
“The worst feeling ever, because if I would have hit some of my numbers, I could have placed top three my junior year,” he said.
“I’m going to just keep pushing,” he said of his mindset after the state meet. “Keep pushing. Keep pushing. Just look forward. Even though bad things happen, bad things have been happening to me my whole life, so why not just keep going. I was more motivated than ever.”
That motivation was more than evident this season, Ryan said.
“He came back this year, and every meet he went to, he came (in) first place,” Ryan said, noting Zachary was the lifter of the day at the regional meet in lightweight classes. He worked his tail off – couldn’t ask for a harder worker, and this year really being a leader for us.”
“He was more of a silent assassin,” Ryan continued. “He just came in, did his work, got out.”
Ryan said Zachary turned in a best squat of 475 pounds, a best bench 315 pounds and a deadlift of 470 pounds.
“He was throwing up tremendous numbers, and we saved a lot in regionals because he didn’t have to (lift),” Ryan said. “His last two deadlifts at regionals, we scratched. After his first one, he had already had first place won, and he was the lifter of the day after the first deadlift, so for the last two deadlifts, he just walked up and touched the bar and walked away.”
Maybe the most impressive part of Zachary’s rise is that he stayed in the 148-pound weight class all three years of his high school career even as he increased his lifts.
“What he brings that you don’t see in everybody is just a tenacity and just unmatched work ethic,” Ryan said. “The kid will wake up at 4 a.m. to work out. The kid will work out again in the afternoon. He’ll do anything it takes to work out, and he’s a rare breed that’s been able to stay in the same weight class for three years. Not very often do you see kids stay in the same weight class, especially the one he was in at 148 pounds. The kid was able to cut weight, do it the right way and stay there the whole time, which was pretty special as far as him growing up.”
Zachary’s maturity also showed this season when he and Ryan flirted with the idea of him moving up to the 165-pound weight class.
“I wanted to do what was best for the team, and secondly, what was best for me with my weight, not having to kill myself to cut (weight),” Zachary, while also noting he learned the value of the team concept from former Denham Springs football coach Bill Conides. “I trusted Coach Ryan. I was like, ‘hey, whatever weight class you want to put me in, that’s going to be that.’ This year, he put me in the 148s and I’ve always just been able to maintain a good diet when it comes time to cutting.”
Said Ryan: “It was a little bit of work to get him to be the team player and the team leader we needed him to be, that we knew he could be the whole time, so it took a little work and a lot of people were involved in it, but he ended up coming out and being that guy for us this year.”
The state powerlifting meet was canceled this season in the wake of the novel coronavirus, but Zachary will continue his career. Blue Mountain College, an NAIA school Mississippi, reached out to Zachary during his junior year and he got an official offer on a visit to the school in January.
“When I went there on the official visit, it just felt like home,” Zachary, who is now living with former DSHS football teammate Lake Thorburn, said. “Everybody there just treated me like family. Coach Nathan (GAILLARD), he just brought me in. I loved the environment. I got to work out with the team. It was nice. I enjoyed it.”
Ryan said Zachary’s commitment is a fitting end to his high school career.
“The kid just continuously worked his tail off day-in and day-out to get to where he’s at and slowly worked his way up through the ranks on our team and in the state,” Ryan said. “He was primed to do something special at state this year.”
And Zachary knows he’s come a long way since his freshman year.
“It’s unreal,” Zachary said. “I never would have thought I would have been good at the sport at all. Coming in as a freshman, I was like, ‘I might do powerlifting. I’m kind of small. I don’t know if I’m going to do it.’ Just hard work, that’s all I can say. Just work hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.