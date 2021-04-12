It’s been a few weeks since the powerlifting season ended with the state meet in Monroe, giving Doyle coach Matt Stumpf a little time to reflect on the strides made by his first-year team.
It’s really not a bad start at all, and it’s given Stumpf a foundation to build upon.
“This year was as much a recruiting tool for next year as it was to go out there and win a championship,” Stumpf said after the Lady Tigers finished eighth in the team standings at the state meet and the Tigers finished 11th, each scoring eight points. “I knew we couldn’t go out there and beat Port Allen. I knew we probably couldn’t beat Pope (John Paul II), but we could go out there and let them know, ‘hey, Doyle’s for real.’ We’re not doing this just for the fun of doing it. We’re coming to compete, and if nothing else, we’re going to be a spoiler.”
The fact that the Doyle powerlifting team even had a season may be the biggest accomplishment, however. Stumpf said the Doyle baseball program got new weightlifting equipment to help the process of forming a team and an organizational meeting was planned on March 17 of last year, but schools shut down statewide on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That meant things didn’t pick back up in regard to the team until school resumed in August.
Stumpf credited Carter Anderson and Troy McLin for their persistence in getting the team started, noting the pair asked him if the team was still going to happen on the first day back at school.
“We had to start kind of taking it up from the beginning of the year, so the whole year was a process of learning and throwing stuff together and figuring stuff out at the last minute,” Stumpf said. “I mean, it was a tough way to do it, but we got it going. It was one of those things where you can do it the easy way, or you can do it the tough way. It doesn’t matter as long as you get it going, and that’s really what we ended up doing.”
“That’s when I started reaching out and talking to people, started getting kids in to lift weights and went from there,” Stumpf continued.
Stumpf agreed to coach the team, but he admitted his knowledge of the sport was limited even though he lifted in high school.
“The officials held up flags, not lights,” Stumpf chuckled. “That tells you how long it had been, so I didn’t have hardly any experience at this level, either. So we just jumped in to figure out what was going on and went from there.”
That’s where Stumpf said talking with Denham Springs High coach Joe Ryan and Holden coach David White, who both started their programs from scratch, paid dividends.
“If it wasn’t for Joe and David White and my baseball coaches, Doyle wouldn’t have a powerlifting program. Period,” Stumpf said. “My baseball coaches got me the equipment. Those guys (White and Ryan) told me what to do, even down to sending me a form and saying, ‘fill this out and send this in now.’” Both Joe and David have been my shepherds through this whole thing. It’s not impossible to learn, but it’s one of those things, how do you learn something if you’ve never done it before? You’ve got to find a mentor of some sort, and those guys really did serve in that mentorship role, which I appreciate so much.”
The season progressed, and Stumpf said the team’s performance at a dual meet against Pope John Paul II gave him a glimpse that the program was on the right track.
“I just meet with Pope John Paul because, once again, not knowing what I was doing, at the last minute, I was trying to put together a schedule, and a lot of other meets were filled,” Stumpf said. “We scheduled that dual meet with Pope John Paul, and we were neck and neck with them the whole way through. Every single one of my lifters was competitive with somebody they had, and I’m like, ‘maybe we can do something with this’, and we went from there.”
At the regional meet at Denham Springs High in late February, Doyle’s Layna Neesom won the regional title in the 181.8 pound weight class with a total of 660 pounds while qualifying for the state meet with teammates Anna Catherine Cowsar, Catherine Bankston and Alicia Lindsay. Shawn West, McLin, Cade Harris and Anderson qualified for state on the boys side.
“The thing that surprised me was the kids you’d never even expect come out and turn into monsters for you,” Stumpf said. “That was the best part of it for me, is seeing kids … who were just not athletes at all and making their way to state. It was amazing.”
Another obstacle teams face is some down time between the regional and state meets, which Stumpf said his team was able to navigate.
“We kind of had a lull in between regionals and state because it’s a weird period of time,” Stumpf said. “You can’t build a lot of strength, and you don’t want to tear the kids way down because you want them 100 percent for state,” Stumpf said. “So I had my worries then, but we got to state and put on one hell of a performance, so that was exciting.”
Doyle’s effort at the state meet included Neesom finishing second in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 660 pounds (265 squat, 115 bench press, 280 deadlift.
Cowsar was sixth in the 148-pound class, while teammate Catherine Bankston was ninth. Cowsar had a total of 680 pounds (240 squat, 160 bench press, 270 dead lift) while Bankston had 425 (170 squat, 80 bench press, 175 dead lift).
“It was the attitudes as much as anything,” Stumpf said of the team’s approach at the state meet. “I told them before we left, ‘this is a business trip. You’ve all stayed in a hotel before. This is no big thing. I said we’re going up here to lift.’ My goal isn’t to beat the No. 1 person. My goal for every single one of those kids is to beat the kid in front. If they beat the kid in front, I’m happy with it. The other goal that I told them flat out … if you’re going to red light, red light on that third lift because you just couldn’t lift it. That way I knew you gave 100 percent. That’s all I can ask.”
On the boys side, Anderson was second in the super heavyweight division with 1,350 pounds (540-300-510), while West was fourth in the 114-pound class with 495 pounds (155-115-225). McLin was eighth in the 220-pound class (345-230-395-970), and Harris was 10th in the 275-pound class (285-150-315-750).
“I’d like to take some credit for it, but I can’t,” Stumpf said. “Carter Anderson got to be Carter Anderson lifting heavy stuff out in the garage all by himself. One year, I put on some weight and helped him with technique, but that mass that he has, he brought in.”
“I helped in teaching them the sport,” Stumpf said. “I helped them channel that. Really, if I’m going to take credit for anything, that’s the biggest thing that I did was taught them that it’s a sport, and it’s not just about lifting.”
Doyle’s Alicia Lindsay was fifth in the 220-pound class with 590 pounds (215 squat, 135 bench press, 240 dead lift).
“Alicia Lindsey figured out in her head if she went up there and deadlifted 315, she could be on the podium. She had only done it once in practice, and she (asked), ‘Can I do it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, now’s the time to do it. Go ahead and try.’ She missed it twice, but just to have the amount of heart to be willing to go up there and step out of that comfort zone to try and win it, that was amazing to me. A lot of it really was the kids stepping up. All I was there for was to make sure they were on the platform when they needed to be.”
“She’s got something to work for,” Stumpf said. “Her goal is to be on the podium next year, and she can do it.”
Stumpf said he also enjoyed the competitive nature of powerlifting, which he said is a bit different than other sports.
“I’ve never seen a sport with such exceptional sportsmanship because every kid realizes, yeah, they’re competing against each other, but really, they’re competing against the weight,” Stumpf said.
“There’s not really a rivalry as much as there is a camaraderie, and it’s kind of neat,” Stumpf said. “Everybody wants to see the big weight lifted, and they don’t care who did it.”
The good thing for Stumpf is the Doyle program has something to build on after this season.
“My ultimate goal for next season is to get at least as many back to state, if not more,” Stumpf said. “My real goal is to have a full team, a full women’s team and a full men’s team and fill out 11 weight classes because you can’t compete at state unless you have a full team. That’s a given. That’s going to be the first step, and once you have that, you can start building from there.”
“Eventually, after a couple of years, maybe we can get to the point where Port Allen’s starting to get a little bit nervous,” Stumpf continued. “Heck, we were already making Port Allen a little nervous because they didn’t have any information on us at all, and it was kind of fun.”
